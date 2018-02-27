Hardin student who allegedly brought gun to school pleads not guilty

The Hardin student who caused schools to close in January after allegedly bringing a firearm to school pleaded not guilty to his charges Tuesday in Big Horn County Court.

Uttekaat Isaiah Jade Birdinground is charged with felony "Attempted Robbery" and two misdemeanors of "Carrying a Concealed Weapon" and "Possession of Weapon in School Building."

In Big Horn County Court Tuesday, Birdinground's bail was set at $50,000. The judge also ordered Birdinground to a GPS tracker. The defense argued Birdinground did not have the resources to pay for the GPS tracker. The Big Horn County judge said Birdinground must get a job to pay for the tracker.

He also ordered Birdinground to no contact with alleged victims or witnesses. Birdinground's curfew was set to 9:00 p.m. and he must stay away from Hardin Schools and Hardin events. Birdinground was also ordered to have no contact with social media.

Judge Jones said serious tragedies have occurred due to bringing guns to schools and he wants to prevent that from happening.

