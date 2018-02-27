Hardin student who allegedly brought gun to school pleads not guilty

A Hardin art teacher who allegedly hid a firearm on school grounds and gave a false account to police of where she located it pleaded not guilty in Big Horn County Court Tuesday.
The Hardin student who caused schools to close in January pleaded not guilty to his charges Tuesday in Big Horn County Court.
Mia, one of ZooMontana’s two North American River Otters, unexpectedly gave birth to four pups February 19th, becoming the fourth litter of River Otters to be born at ZooMontana.
WinCo Foods filed paperwork with the City of Billings Building Division Monday to build a new grocery store on the old Kmart lot.
A Hardin man is in jail on a $1,000,000 bond for deliberate homicide. The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office says the charges come after one of three women assaulted with a frying pan recently died.
A naked man, who led police on a chase while driving the wrong way down a Kansas City, Missouri highway Sunday afternoon, was fully clothed during his first court appearance Monday.
On Thursday, February 22nd, Amie Brown shared an observation on Facebook about parental involvement. The post was a simple picture, but a long commentary about what the letters depicted represented. As of Sunday night, the post had been shared more than 72,000 times.
With their stunting and cheers, the Rocky Mountain cheerleading team says they still need a little bit of encouragement here and there. One cheerleader does just that.
