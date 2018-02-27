Hardin student who allegedly brought gun to school pleads not gu - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Hardin student who allegedly brought gun to school pleads not guilty

Posted: Updated:
Big Horn County, Mont. -

The Hardin student who caused schools to close in January after allegedly bringing a firearm to school pleaded not guilty to his charges Tuesday in Big Horn County Court. 

Uttekaat Isaiah Jade Birdinground is charged with felony "Attempted Robbery" and two misdemeanors of "Carrying a Concealed Weapon" and "Possession of Weapon in School Building."

In Big Horn County Court Tuesday, Birdinground's bail was set at $50,000. The judge also ordered Birdinground to a GPS tracker. The defense argued Birdinground did not have the resources to pay for the GPS tracker. The Big Horn County judge said Birdinground must get a job to pay for the tracker. 

He also ordered Birdinground to no contact with alleged victims or witnesses. Birdinground's curfew was set to 9:00 p.m. and he must stay away from Hardin Schools and Hardin events. Birdinground was also ordered to have no contact with social media.

Judge Jones said serious tragedies have occurred due to bringing guns to schools and he wants to prevent that from happening.

Related story: Fugitive Hardin student in custody

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WinCo Foods applies for permit to build grocery store on old Billings Kmart lot

    WinCo Foods applies for permit to build grocery store on old Billings Kmart lot

    Monday, February 26 2018 11:50 PM EST2018-02-27 04:50:27 GMT
    Colored building perspective of WinCo Foods; Petersen-Staggs ArchitectsColored building perspective of WinCo Foods; Petersen-Staggs Architects

    WinCo Foods filed paperwork with the City of Billings Building Division Monday to build a new grocery store on the old Kmart lot. 

    WinCo Foods filed paperwork with the City of Billings Building Division Monday to build a new grocery store on the old Kmart lot. 

  • Hardin man charged after frying pan attack results in death

    Hardin man charged after frying pan attack results in death

    Monday, February 26 2018 6:00 PM EST2018-02-26 23:00:34 GMT
    James BrienJames Brien

    A Hardin man is in jail on a $1,000,000 bond for deliberate homicide. The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office says the charges come after one of three women assaulted with a frying pan recently died.

    A Hardin man is in jail on a $1,000,000 bond for deliberate homicide. The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office says the charges come after one of three women assaulted with a frying pan recently died.

  • Naked man on ATV who led Kansas City police on chase faces multiple charges

    Naked man on ATV who led Kansas City police on chase faces multiple charges

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-02-27 02:21:25 GMT

    A naked man, who led police on a chase while driving the wrong way down a Kansas City, Missouri highway Sunday afternoon, was fully clothed during his first court appearance Monday. 

    A naked man, who led police on a chase while driving the wrong way down a Kansas City, Missouri highway Sunday afternoon, was fully clothed during his first court appearance Monday. 

  • Yellowstone fee proposal advances in Wyoming Legislature

    Yellowstone fee proposal advances in Wyoming Legislature

    A proposal to collect a fee at Yellowstone National Park to fund wildlife conservation efforts in the states surrounding the park is advancing through the Wyoming Legislature.
    A proposal to collect a fee at Yellowstone National Park to fund wildlife conservation efforts in the states surrounding the park is advancing through the Wyoming Legislature.

  • School District 2 working with students for a safe walkout

    School District 2 working with students for a safe walkout

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:15 AM EST2018-02-27 05:15:35 GMT
    School district 2 superintendent Terry Bouck said the district does not endorse or support any particular political position... However, students have the right under the constitution to express their opinion. For next month's "march for our lives" walkout the school district two school board has stated it's main concern is student safety. "Safety is most important," Bouck said. "We're going to make sure we do everything we can to maintain the safety of our s...
    School district 2 superintendent Terry Bouck said the district does not endorse or support any particular political position... However, students have the right under the constitution to express their opinion. For next month's "march for our lives" walkout the school district two school board has stated it's main concern is student safety. "Safety is most important," Bouck said. "We're going to make sure we do everything we can to maintain the safety of our s...

  • Texas woman defecates in pants to hide drugs during arrest

    Texas woman defecates in pants to hide drugs during arrest

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:59 PM EST2018-02-27 17:59:35 GMT
    Police say a Texas woman attempted to hide evidence during an arrest by defecating in her pants and using the feces to conceal drugs.
    Police say a Texas woman attempted to hide evidence during an arrest by defecating in her pants and using the feces to conceal drugs.

  • Teacher's post about letters demonstrating parental involvement goes viral

    Teacher's post about letters demonstrating parental involvement goes viral

    Monday, February 26 2018 2:42 AM EST2018-02-26 07:42:10 GMT

    On Thursday, February 22nd, Amie Brown shared an observation on Facebook about parental involvement.  The post was a simple picture, but a long commentary about what the letters depicted represented. As of Sunday night, the post had been shared more than 72,000 times. 

    On Thursday, February 22nd, Amie Brown shared an observation on Facebook about parental involvement.  The post was a simple picture, but a long commentary about what the letters depicted represented. As of Sunday night, the post had been shared more than 72,000 times. 

  • RMC Cheerleader Not Just a Part of the Squad

    RMC Cheerleader Not Just a Part of the Squad

    Sunday, February 25 2018 9:02 PM EST2018-02-26 02:02:08 GMT

    With their stunting and cheers, the Rocky Mountain cheerleading team says they still need a little bit of encouragement here and there. One cheerleader does just that.

    With their stunting and cheers, the Rocky Mountain cheerleading team says they still need a little bit of encouragement here and there. One cheerleader does just that.