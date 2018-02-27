ZooMontana welcomes four river otter pups - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

ZooMontana welcomes four river otter pups

Posted: Updated:
By ZooMontana
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Mia, one of ZooMontana’s two North American River Otters, unexpectedly gave birth to four pups February 19th, becoming the fourth litter of River Otters to be born at ZooMontana.  Her last litter was nearly one year ago to the day.  However, this year, for an unknown reason, the mother rejected the litter.  The four pups were small, each weighing between three and four ounces.  Amazingly, the pups were found by zookeepers after the mother hid them.  All four were near death from the cold but were revived and warmed by zookeepers that morning.

ZooMontana zookeepers have taken on 24-hour feedings to give the pups a fighting chance.  Feedings are currently every 3 hours.  ZooMontana has elected to go public with this birth earlier than normal to showcase the amazing work being done by the zookeepers.  The Zoo does want to make it clear that the chances of survival for the pups is low but does get better as each day passes.  The mother is in good health and going about her daily business.  Once old enough, zookeepers will attempt to reintroduce the pups to their mother.  Zoo fans are encouraged to follow the Zoo via Facebook and the Zoo’s website for updates on the otter’s progress. It typically takes 5 weeks until the pups eyes open.  Zoo Curator Travis Goebel is happy with the pup’s first week of progress. “My team of keepers is doing a remarkable job at caring for these pups.  They have dedicated their last week to ensuring these little guys have the best chance at survival, and that dedication will extend for months.  I’m proud of them.” Goebel said. 

ZooMontana’s River Otters are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Program, a program that manages the breeding of a species to maintain a healthy and self-sustaining zoo population that is both genetically diverse and demographically stable.  North American River otters are members of the weasel family. They hunt at night and feed on whatever might be available. Fish are a favorite food, but they also eat amphibians, turtles, and crayfish. Otters are very sensitive to water pollution and are often the first indicators of poor water quality.  If you are interested in helping donate to the care of the pups, contact ZooMontana at (406) 652-8100 or send donations to 2100 S. Shiloh Rd., Billings, MT 59106.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WinCo Foods applies for permit to build grocery store on old Billings Kmart lot

    WinCo Foods applies for permit to build grocery store on old Billings Kmart lot

    Monday, February 26 2018 11:50 PM EST2018-02-27 04:50:27 GMT
    Colored building perspective of WinCo Foods; Petersen-Staggs ArchitectsColored building perspective of WinCo Foods; Petersen-Staggs Architects

    WinCo Foods filed paperwork with the City of Billings Building Division Monday to build a new grocery store on the old Kmart lot. 

    WinCo Foods filed paperwork with the City of Billings Building Division Monday to build a new grocery store on the old Kmart lot. 

  • Hardin man charged after frying pan attack results in death

    Hardin man charged after frying pan attack results in death

    Monday, February 26 2018 6:00 PM EST2018-02-26 23:00:34 GMT
    James BrienJames Brien

    A Hardin man is in jail on a $1,000,000 bond for deliberate homicide. The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office says the charges come after one of three women assaulted with a frying pan recently died.

    A Hardin man is in jail on a $1,000,000 bond for deliberate homicide. The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office says the charges come after one of three women assaulted with a frying pan recently died.

  • Naked man on ATV who led Kansas City police on chase faces multiple charges

    Naked man on ATV who led Kansas City police on chase faces multiple charges

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-02-27 02:21:25 GMT

    A naked man, who led police on a chase while driving the wrong way down a Kansas City, Missouri highway Sunday afternoon, was fully clothed during his first court appearance Monday. 

    A naked man, who led police on a chase while driving the wrong way down a Kansas City, Missouri highway Sunday afternoon, was fully clothed during his first court appearance Monday. 

  • Yellowstone fee proposal advances in Wyoming Legislature

    Yellowstone fee proposal advances in Wyoming Legislature

    A proposal to collect a fee at Yellowstone National Park to fund wildlife conservation efforts in the states surrounding the park is advancing through the Wyoming Legislature.
    A proposal to collect a fee at Yellowstone National Park to fund wildlife conservation efforts in the states surrounding the park is advancing through the Wyoming Legislature.

  • School District 2 working with students for a safe walkout

    School District 2 working with students for a safe walkout

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:15 AM EST2018-02-27 05:15:35 GMT
    School district 2 superintendent Terry Bouck said the district does not endorse or support any particular political position... However, students have the right under the constitution to express their opinion. For next month's "march for our lives" walkout the school district two school board has stated it's main concern is student safety. "Safety is most important," Bouck said. "We're going to make sure we do everything we can to maintain the safety of our s...
    School district 2 superintendent Terry Bouck said the district does not endorse or support any particular political position... However, students have the right under the constitution to express their opinion. For next month's "march for our lives" walkout the school district two school board has stated it's main concern is student safety. "Safety is most important," Bouck said. "We're going to make sure we do everything we can to maintain the safety of our s...

  • Texas woman defecates in pants to hide drugs during arrest

    Texas woman defecates in pants to hide drugs during arrest

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:59 PM EST2018-02-27 17:59:35 GMT
    Police say a Texas woman attempted to hide evidence during an arrest by defecating in her pants and using the feces to conceal drugs.
    Police say a Texas woman attempted to hide evidence during an arrest by defecating in her pants and using the feces to conceal drugs.

  • Teacher's post about letters demonstrating parental involvement goes viral

    Teacher's post about letters demonstrating parental involvement goes viral

    Monday, February 26 2018 2:42 AM EST2018-02-26 07:42:10 GMT

    On Thursday, February 22nd, Amie Brown shared an observation on Facebook about parental involvement.  The post was a simple picture, but a long commentary about what the letters depicted represented. As of Sunday night, the post had been shared more than 72,000 times. 

    On Thursday, February 22nd, Amie Brown shared an observation on Facebook about parental involvement.  The post was a simple picture, but a long commentary about what the letters depicted represented. As of Sunday night, the post had been shared more than 72,000 times. 

  • RMC Cheerleader Not Just a Part of the Squad

    RMC Cheerleader Not Just a Part of the Squad

    Sunday, February 25 2018 9:02 PM EST2018-02-26 02:02:08 GMT

    With their stunting and cheers, the Rocky Mountain cheerleading team says they still need a little bit of encouragement here and there. One cheerleader does just that.

    With their stunting and cheers, the Rocky Mountain cheerleading team says they still need a little bit of encouragement here and there. One cheerleader does just that.