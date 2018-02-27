Consumer alert: Montana Attorney General Fox reaches settlement with Takata over defective airbags

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox is asking everyone to check their cars for a possible recall.

He's just announced a settlement surrounding the massive Takata airbag recall, with more than 8 million recalled nationwide.

The settlement between the attorneys general of 44 states and Washington D.C. and TK Holdings, Inc. (the U.S. subsidiary of Takata) ended with a multi-state investigation in the company's failure to timely share known safety defects with certain airbag inflators using phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate as a propellant.

20 people worldwide have died from this defect and more injured, Fox says. He encourages all Montanans to check to see if their vehicles are under recall. if they are, he says immediately have your airbag replaced for free.

"This settlement ensures this airbag manufacturer and its successors will produce safe equipment, " Fox says. "If there's a problem with their products, they will notify the public and correct the problem."

TK Holdings, Inc. has agreed to reimburse the multi-state group for its investigative costs and for the entry of stipulated civil penalty of $650 million dollars.

Consumers can find information regarding recalled airbags at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website: https://www.nhtsa.gov/recall-spotlight/takata-air-bags