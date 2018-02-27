Billings native Bud Luckey, Toy Story Woody's designer, dies

Bud Luckey, the Oscar-nominated animator who designed Toy Story's Woody, has died, his son announced this week.

He was 83 years old.

Luckey was born in 1934 in Billings and is best known for his work in animation and as a voice actor.

Luckey worked on films like A Bug's Life, Monsters, Inc and Cars. He also voiced characters including Chuckles the Clown in Toy Story 3, Rick Dicker in The Incredibles and Eeyore in the 2011 Winnie the Pooh film.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

Luckey then made his name working for Sesame Street, where he was responsible for the popular animated counting songs.

He died after a long illness at a hospice in Connecticut on Saturday, BBC reports. He was 83.

"He loved his work but got even greater satisfaction from seeing others enjoy it," Andy Luckey wrote on Facebook.

