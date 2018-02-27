School District 2 working with students for a safe walkout

School district 2 superintendent Terry Bouck said the district does not endorse or support any particular political position...

However, students have the right under the constitution to express their opinion.

For next month's "march for our lives" walkout the school district two school board has stated it's main concern is student safety.

"Safety is most important," Bouck said. "We're going to make sure we do everything we can to maintain the safety of our students."

during public comment, some critics say they believe the walkout is a disruption.

"It's interrupting class, it's taking away from the educational opportunities. As far as I'm concerned, it's disrespectful to the instructor by disrupting the points they're trying to get across. It's disrespectful to the other students because it's disrupting their time to learn."

However, others say it's not disrespectful because students aren't protesting the schools, they are just using the school forum to express their feelings.

"The intention of the walkout is to make a statement that children care deeply about these issues that directly affect them, and to honor the lives of the 17 students and faculty members at Stoneman Douglas High School."

Bouck said the school district does *not* take any political stance on the matter.

"We are just concerned about honoring the rights of our students in accordance with their constitution which is freedom of speech."

Bouck said extra safety precautions will be taken on the day of the march, with additional police support and additional staff.

He also said the board is meeting with student organizers so they can understand their plan to make sure the march is safe and organized.