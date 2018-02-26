Hardin man charged after frying pan attack results in death

Students all across the country are banding together to fight for change within schools. This includes students from the Billings area.
A Hardin man is in jail on a $1,000,000 bond for deliberate homicide. The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office says the charges come after one of three women assaulted with a frying pan recently died.
Children from low income areas tend to fare worse after heart surgery. That's according to a new Columbia University study of 86,000 kids with congenital heart disease.
We still have a few weeks to go before winter officially ends. The Billings Fire Department is still seeing structure fires, with the most recent one occurring Tuesday morning.
Wyoming's delegation to Congress is opposing calls for more gun control after the fallout from the latest school shooting.
Missoula's newest movie theater opens on Feb. 26, and customers can expect a different kind of experience. The AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 Theatre is located on the west side of Southgate Mall near
Lake County law enforcement officials confirmed they are searching for a man who's been missing in the area.
Two snowmobilers are safe after breaking through the ice on Seeley Lake over the weekend.
On Thursday, February 22nd, Amie Brown shared an observation on Facebook about parental involvement. The post was a simple picture, but a long commentary about what the letters depicted represented. As of Sunday night, the post had been shared more than 72,000 times.
With their stunting and cheers, the Rocky Mountain cheerleading team says they still need a little bit of encouragement here and there. One cheerleader does just that.
A Utah woman who was arrested and found to have 35 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in her vehicle told police officers “I am just a single mom, and I was offered an opportunity.”
A South Carolina coroner says the decomposed body of a woman whose family thought she had been cremated almost three years ago has been discovered at a funeral home.
A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."
A Billings man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, and threatening to kill the boy's mother. The abuse allegedly began in 2014. Buck Feist, 50, faces three felony counts, two for sexual abuse and one for tampering with witness and informants.
