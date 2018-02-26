Hardin man charged after frying pan attack results in death

A Hardin man is in jail on a $1,000,000 bond for deliberate homicide.

According to Undersheriff Michael Fuss with the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office, three women were assaulted with a frying pan on February 8 on E. 7th Street in Hardin.

When deputies arrived, one of the women notified them they had been attacked by James Brien. One of the three women identified as L.W.H. remained on a couch unconscious.

L.W.H. was taken to Hardin Hospital and then transported to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings. Brien was taken into custody and booked into the Big Horn County Detention Facility the following day.

On Saturday, February 24, L.W.H. passed away as a result of the injuries sustained in the attack. Her passing resulted in the county upgrading the assault charges to deliberate homicide.

Brien will be arraigned in Big Horn County District Court on Tuesday.