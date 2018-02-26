YOUR HEALTH: Heart disease and healthy lunch habits for children

Children from low income areas tend to fare worse after heart surgery.

That's according to a new Columbia University study of 86,000 kids with congenital heart disease.

It showed children from the poorest neighborhoods were 18-percent more likely to die after surgery than their most affluent peers, regardless of race or disease severity.

Hospital costs were also higher for disadvantaged children.

If want your preschooler to have a nutritious lunch , start by packing a healthy drink!

A new University of Connecticut study calculated the healthy eating index scores of parent packed lunches for 600 kids.

Meals that included plain milk had the highest average score, while those with fruit drinks had the lowest.

Experts say some parents may be confusing fruit drinks, which have added sugar, with 100-percent fruit juice.