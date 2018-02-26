Teacher's post about letters demonstrating parental involvement goes viral

On Thursday, February 22nd, Amie Brown shared an observation on Facebook about parental involvement.

The post was a simple picture, but a long commentary about what the letters depicted represented. As of Sunday night, the post had been shared more than 72,000 times.

On the left was a pile of letters submitted by parents at the start of the 2017 school year... on the right, the letters she received from parents in 2003.

The piles represent how involved parents have been over the years. and as Amie has found... the number of parents completing the assignment is dwindling.

Every year for 15 years I have sent home the same assignment on the first day of school. I send a letter home asking parents to tell me about their child in a million words or less. I go on to explain that I want to learn the child’s hopes, dreams, fears, challenges, etc and jokingly ask parents to limit it to less than a million words since we all know we could talk forever about our children. I go on to say I’m not grading these, not looking at handwriting or grammar and don’t care if they send them back with their child, email them, drop them off at the office, etc. These letters have been so beneficial to me as a teacher and getting to know my students on a personal level. I have learned about eating disorders, seizures, jealousy issues between twins, depression, adoption, abuse...just to name a few things. These letters give me a huge head start on getting to truly know my students. I often pull them out when a child has a sudden change in behavior or issue that comes up.

In fairness to Amie, you can read her full essay on her Facebook page by clicking here.