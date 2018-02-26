Teacher's post about letters demonstrating parental involvement goes viral

Children from low income areas tend to fare worse after heart surgery. That's according to a new Columbia University study of 86,000 kids with congenital heart disease.
Children from low income areas tend to fare worse after heart surgery. That's according to a new Columbia University study of 86,000 kids with congenital heart disease.
On Thursday, February 22nd, Amie Brown shared an observation on Facebook about parental involvement. The post was a simple picture, but a long commentary about what the letters depicted represented. As of Sunday night, the post had been shared more than 72,000 times.
On Thursday, February 22nd, Amie Brown shared an observation on Facebook about parental involvement. The post was a simple picture, but a long commentary about what the letters depicted represented. As of Sunday night, the post had been shared more than 72,000 times.
A Philadelphia four-year-old is being called a “superhero” after he was a match to donate life-saving bone marrow to his twin baby brothers.
A Philadelphia four-year-old is being called a “superhero” after he was a match to donate life-saving bone marrow to his twin baby brothers.
A Utah woman who was arrested and found to have 35 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in her vehicle told police officers “I am just a single mom, and I was offered an opportunity.”
A Utah woman who was arrested and found to have 35 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in her vehicle told police officers “I am just a single mom, and I was offered an opportunity.”
The National Rifle Association says companies that are severing ties with the gun rights group and its members are wrongly punishing them for a shooting at a Florida high school that claimed 17 lives.
The National Rifle Association says companies that are severing ties with the gun rights group and its members are wrongly punishing them for a shooting at a Florida high school that claimed 17 lives.
Samsung unveiled new smartphones with largely unchanged designs and incremental improvements such as a better camera.
Samsung unveiled new smartphones with largely unchanged designs and incremental improvements such as a better camera.
How do you get your pets to calm down before a medical procedure? One veterinarian in Wisconsin knows how to strike the right note before their treatment.
How do you get your pets to calm down before a medical procedure? One veterinarian in Wisconsin knows how to strike the right note before their treatment.
Team USA’s Gus Kenworthy is leaving the Winter Olympics with a new rescue pet, once again.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Kenworthy announced Friday that he and his boyfriend, actor Matthew Wilkas, visited one of South Korea’s 17,000 dog meat farms during the Winter Olympics and rescued a puppy named Beemo.
Team USA’s Gus Kenworthy is leaving the Winter Olympics with a new rescue pet, once again.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Kenworthy announced Friday that he and his boyfriend, actor Matthew Wilkas, visited one of South Korea’s 17,000 dog meat farms during the Winter Olympics and rescued a puppy named Beemo.
A South Carolina coroner says the decomposed body of a woman whose family thought she had been cremated almost three years ago has been discovered at a funeral home.
A South Carolina coroner says the decomposed body of a woman whose family thought she had been cremated almost three years ago has been discovered at a funeral home.
A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.
A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.
A South Carolina coroner says the decomposed body of a woman whose family thought she had been cremated almost three years ago has been discovered at a funeral home.
A South Carolina coroner says the decomposed body of a woman whose family thought she had been cremated almost three years ago has been discovered at a funeral home.
A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."
A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."
A Utah woman who was arrested and found to have 35 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in her vehicle told police officers “I am just a single mom, and I was offered an opportunity.”
A Utah woman who was arrested and found to have 35 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in her vehicle told police officers “I am just a single mom, and I was offered an opportunity.”
A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.
A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.
A group of Billings students has chosen to join a nationwide movement calling for "legislation that protects and prepares schools against gun violence."
A group of Billings students has chosen to join a nationwide movement calling for "legislation that protects and prepares schools against gun violence."
A Billings man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, and threatening to kill the boy's mother. The abuse allegedly began in 2014. Buck Feist, 50, faces three felony counts, two for sexual abuse and one for tampering with witness and informants.
A Billings man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, and threatening to kill the boy's mother. The abuse allegedly began in 2014. Buck Feist, 50, faces three felony counts, two for sexual abuse and one for tampering with witness and informants.
A Philadelphia four-year-old is being called a “superhero” after he was a match to donate life-saving bone marrow to his twin baby brothers.
A Philadelphia four-year-old is being called a “superhero” after he was a match to donate life-saving bone marrow to his twin baby brothers.
Missoula's newest movie theater opens on Feb. 26, and customers can expect a different kind of experience. The AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 Theatre is located on the west side of Southgate Mall near
Missoula's newest movie theater opens on Feb. 26, and customers can expect a different kind of experience. The AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 Theatre is located on the west side of Southgate Mall near