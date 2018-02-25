Tips on how to prevent fires during the winter

We still have a few weeks to go before winter officially ends. The Billings Fire Department is still seeing structure fires, with the most recent one occurring Tuesday morning.
Wyoming's delegation to Congress is opposing calls for more gun control after the fallout from the latest school shooting.
An Ohio-based pet food company is recalling a brand of pet treats because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella.
Team USA’s Gus Kenworthy is leaving the Winter Olympics with a new rescue pet, once again.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Kenworthy announced Friday that he and his boyfriend, actor Matthew Wilkas, visited one of South Korea’s 17,000 dog meat farms during the Winter Olympics and rescued a puppy named Beemo.
The Billings Depot was all decked out Saturday night for the annual Taste of Billings Black Tie Gala. With a jazz band playing in the background, the Billings community had the night to wine and dine in one of the most extravagant Black Tie Gala's to date.
A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."
A South Carolina coroner says the decomposed body of a woman whose family thought she had been cremated almost three years ago has been discovered at a funeral home.
A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.
Two dogs that hadn’t seen each other since they were adopted to different families reunited earlier this month in a joyful, chance encounter in Seattle’s Pike Place Market.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A search effort for missing Montana skier will intensify this weekend with additional crews joining the effort in the backcountry near Whitefish Mountain Resort.
Missoula's newest movie theater opens on Feb. 26, and customers can expect a different kind of experience. The AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 Theatre is located on the west side of Southgate Mall near
A group of Billings students has chosen to join a nationwide movement calling for "legislation that protects and prepares schools against gun violence."
