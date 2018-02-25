Woman arrested with 35 pounds of drugs tells police ‘I was offered an opportunity’

A Utah woman who was arrested and found to have 35 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in her vehicle told police officers “I am just a single mom, and I was offered an opportunity.”

According to a statement of probable cause, things began with a traffic stop on I-15 Friday. Fox 13 reports that a Sgt. with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office pulled Jossie Y. Ricks over after she went 81 in a 75 mph zone and failed to signal for a turn.

Troopers suspected the woman was transporting drugs, and moved her to a safe area for a more thorough search of her vehicle, after finding what they believed was methamphetamine hidden in the panels of the car.

Police tell Fox 13 that they discovered approximately 32 pounds of meth and just under 3 pounds of cocaine hidden inside the vehicle. The say the packages of meth were wrapped up with hot sauce, which officers say is a common tactic for attempting to conceal drugs from K9 searches.

Authorities say Rick declined to speak to police but made “two spontaneous utterances during this incident.”

According to booking records obtained by Fox 13, the woman said: “I am just a single mom, and I was offered an opportunity” and “It wasn’t 32 pounds, it was 25 pounds, they must be counting the packaging.”

Police say they believe these utterances make it clear that the woman knew she was transporting drugs illegally. She tested positive for cocaine after being served with a warrant for blood and urine testing.

Police say the woman has several prior convictions for drug-related charges. She was booked into jail on charges that include failure to operate within a single lane, speeding, failure to signal, use or possession of a controlled substance, driving with a measurable controlled substance, and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.