NRA lashes out at boycott in wake of shooting

The National Rifle Association says companies that are severing ties with the gun rights group and its members are wrongly punishing them for a shooting at a Florida high school that claimed 17 lives.



In a statement sent Saturday, NRA spokeswoman Jennifer Baker said the group's 5 million members have long enjoyed discounts and benefits from many American corporations.



"Since the tragedy in Parkland, Florida, a number of companies have decided to sever their relationship with the NRA, in an effort to punish our members who are doctors, farmers, law enforcement officers, fire fighters, nurses, shop owners and school teachers that live in every American community," the statement said.



The group says it had "nothing at all to do with the failure of that school's security preparedness ... or the cruel failures of both federal and local law enforcement."



Companies, including Delta and United Airlines, said joined the list that cut ties to the gun industry since the Feb. 14 shooting at the school in Parkland.



The NRA statement called the moves a "shameful display of political and civic cowardice."

