Wyoming delegation opposes calls for stricter gun control

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming's delegation to Congress is opposing calls for more gun control after the fallout from the latest school shooting.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports spokespeople for the all-Republican delegation indicate the officials are against measures that would lead to restricting Second Amendment rights.

Calls for stricter gun policy have spread across the country following the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that claimed 17 lives.

President Donald Trump has offered support for measures like strengthening federal background checks and having some trained school personnel carry concealed weapons.

Spokespeople for Sen. Mike Enzi and Rep. Liz Cheney say the officials would review presidential proposals.

A spokeswoman for Sen. John Barrasso says the senator does not believe taking away rights is going to solve the issue.

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com

