Wyoming delegation opposes calls for stricter gun control

Wyoming's delegation to Congress is opposing calls for more gun control after the fallout from the latest school shooting.
An Ohio-based pet food company is recalling a brand of pet treats because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella.
Team USA’s Gus Kenworthy is leaving the Winter Olympics with a new rescue pet, once again.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Kenworthy announced Friday that he and his boyfriend, actor Matthew Wilkas, visited one of South Korea’s 17,000 dog meat farms during the Winter Olympics and rescued a puppy named Beemo.
The Billings Depot was all decked out Saturday night for the annual Taste of Billings Black Tie Gala. With a jazz band playing in the background, the Billings community had the night to wine and dine in one of the most extravagant Black Tie Gala's to date.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A search effort for missing Montana skier will intensify this weekend with additional crews joining the effort in the backcountry near Whitefish Mountain Resort.
A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."
A 14-year-old Wyoming boy is in custody after police responded to a call that someone was robbing a store at knifepoint and then fled on a push scooter.
The University of Wyoming has recorded a slight increase in its spring enrollment numbers.
Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy says a U.S. judge in Las Vegas did the federal government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.
Cody school board votes to move gun policy to a second reading after teachers and community members ask them not to allow school personnel to conceal carry.
A family says an Orem man they considered to be part of their family died in an avalanche in Wyoming.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."
Two dogs that hadn’t seen each other since they were adopted to different families reunited earlier this month in a joyful, chance encounter in Seattle’s Pike Place Market.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A search effort for missing Montana skier will intensify this weekend with additional crews joining the effort in the backcountry near Whitefish Mountain Resort.
The Billings Depot was all decked out Saturday night for the annual Taste of Billings Black Tie Gala. With a jazz band playing in the background, the Billings community had the night to wine and dine in one of the most extravagant Black Tie Gala's to date.
A group of Billings students has chosen to join a nationwide movement calling for "legislation that protects and prepares schools against gun violence."
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
Missoula's newest movie theater opens on Feb. 26, and customers can expect a different kind of experience. The AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 Theatre is located on the west side of Southgate Mall near
