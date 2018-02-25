TruPet recalls brand of pet treats over Salmonella concerns - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

TruPet recalls brand of pet treats over Salmonella concerns

Posted: Updated:

An Ohio-based pet food company is recalling a brand of pet treats because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella.

TruPet, LLC announced a voluntary recall Friday of a limited amount of its “Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight” products.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the treats were distributed in the continental USA via online retailer Chewy.com and TruDog.com, and have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall covers lot number: “Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight” with “Lot #20190514 13753.”

According to the FDA, pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets may only have a decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Customers with the product should return it for a full refund. Those with questions can call TruPet at 800-476-8808.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • TruPet recalls brand of pet treats over Salmonella concerns

    TruPet recalls brand of pet treats over Salmonella concerns

    Sunday, February 25 2018 10:47 AM EST2018-02-25 15:47:10 GMT

    An Ohio-based pet food company is recalling a brand of pet treats because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella.

    An Ohio-based pet food company is recalling a brand of pet treats because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella.

  • Billings Depot stuns guests at the Taste of Billings Black Tie Gala

    Billings Depot stuns guests at the Taste of Billings Black Tie Gala

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:37 AM EST2018-02-25 07:37:43 GMT

    The Billings Depot was all decked out Saturday night for the annual Taste of Billings Black Tie Gala. With a jazz band playing in the background, the Billings community had the night to wine and dine in one of the most extravagant Black Tie Gala's to date. 

    The Billings Depot was all decked out Saturday night for the annual Taste of Billings Black Tie Gala. With a jazz band playing in the background, the Billings community had the night to wine and dine in one of the most extravagant Black Tie Gala's to date. 

  • Search effort increases for Montana skier missing for a week

    Search effort increases for Montana skier missing for a week

    Saturday, February 24 2018 11:29 PM EST2018-02-25 04:29:09 GMT

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A search effort for missing Montana skier will intensify this weekend with additional crews joining the effort in the backcountry near Whitefish Mountain Resort.    

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A search effort for missing Montana skier will intensify this weekend with additional crews joining the effort in the backcountry near Whitefish Mountain Resort.    

    •   

  • Most Popular