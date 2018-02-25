TruPet recalls brand of pet treats over Salmonella concerns

An Ohio-based pet food company is recalling a brand of pet treats because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella.

TruPet, LLC announced a voluntary recall Friday of a limited amount of its “Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight” products.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the treats were distributed in the continental USA via online retailer Chewy.com and TruDog.com, and have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall covers lot number: “Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight” with “Lot #20190514 13753.”

According to the FDA, pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets may only have a decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Customers with the product should return it for a full refund. Those with questions can call TruPet at 800-476-8808.