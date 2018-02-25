WATCH: Veterinarian sings to pets before medical procedures

How do you get your pets to calm down before a medical procedure? One veterinarian in Wisconsin knows how to strike the right note before their treatment.

Dr. Noah Arnold likes to play the guitar and sing for his four-legged patients to help relax them during their visits. He spent years working in typical veterinary clinics- but Dr. Arnold is not your typical vet. His assistants give patients their shots while he sets the mood.

"It was something I never could do working at a corporate practice,” Dr. Noah told NBC 4. “But I'm sitting on the floor playing songs to these animals really mellows them."

Dr. Noah says he's jumped from 200 to 2000 patients in a year with more visiting his practice every day.

"I think it's really refreshing for people. I think they sense the fact that it's genuine,” said Office Manager Janet Arnold to NBC 4. “That it isn't just a show."

"I had this dream and here it is," added Dr. Noah.

WATCH: