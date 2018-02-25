WATCH: Veterinarian sings to pets before medical procedures

How do you get your pets to calm down before a medical procedure? One veterinarian in Wisconsin knows how to strike the right note before their treatment.
Team USA’s Gus Kenworthy is leaving the Winter Olympics with a new rescue pet, once again.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Kenworthy announced Friday that he and his boyfriend, actor Matthew Wilkas, visited one of South Korea’s 17,000 dog meat farms during the Winter Olympics and rescued a puppy named Beemo.
A South Carolina coroner says the decomposed body of a woman whose family thought she had been cremated almost three years ago has been discovered at a funeral home.
A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.
Two dogs that hadn’t seen each other since they were adopted to different families reunited earlier this month in a joyful, chance encounter in Seattle’s Pike Place Market.
It's a reunion decades in the making. Two brothers separated as babies have been brought back together in Spokane by the power of the internet. Our sister station, KHQ, sat down with them after they met in person for the first time in more than 50 years.
Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy says a U.S. judge in Las Vegas did the federal government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.
Before you plug in your Instant Pot to make tonight's dinner, you might want to take a closer look at your unit.
A 2-year-old German shepherd is being called a hero for risking his life to protect his 16-year-old human best friend when two burglars broke into a Des Moines, Washington home.
(AP) - They were little girls with dreams of Olympic gold when they started in gymnastics. Now they're women with lifelong injuries, anxiety and eating disorders. Former U.S. gymnasts and coaches interviewed by The Associated Press described a culture rife with verbal and emotional abuse. They say girls were forced to train with injuries and broken bones. They say the culture was tacitly endorsed by USA Gymnastics and institutionalized by former star coaches ...
A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."
Two dogs that hadn’t seen each other since they were adopted to different families reunited earlier this month in a joyful, chance encounter in Seattle’s Pike Place Market.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A search effort for missing Montana skier will intensify this weekend with additional crews joining the effort in the backcountry near Whitefish Mountain Resort.
The Billings Depot was all decked out Saturday night for the annual Taste of Billings Black Tie Gala. With a jazz band playing in the background, the Billings community had the night to wine and dine in one of the most extravagant Black Tie Gala's to date.
A group of Billings students has chosen to join a nationwide movement calling for "legislation that protects and prepares schools against gun violence."
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
Missoula's newest movie theater opens on Feb. 26, and customers can expect a different kind of experience. The AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 Theatre is located on the west side of Southgate Mall near
