Billings Depot stuns guests at the Taste of Billings Black Tie Gala

BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Billings Depot was all decked out Saturday night for the annual Taste of Billings Black Tie Gala.

With a jazz band playing in the background, the Billings community had the night to wine and dine in one of the most extravagant Black Tie Gala's to date.
The gala is one of the Billings depot's biggest fundraising events.
This year, the money will go toward new projects for the Billings Depot, including the Montana Avenue Magic Project.
This project will light up the trees along Montana Avenue  to highlight the beauty and history of the avenue and Downtown Billings.
"And the second part of the project is restoring our historic doors," Jennifer Mercer with the Billings Depot said. "The south side of the building has very much gotten weathered and they're in pretty bad shape. That's going to cost about $20,000 just to do about 15 doors on the south exposures on the building."

