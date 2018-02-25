Billings Depot stuns guests at the Taste of Billings Black Tie Gala

The Billings Depot was all decked out Saturday night for the annual Taste of Billings Black Tie Gala. With a jazz band playing in the background, the Billings community had the night to wine and dine in one of the most extravagant Black Tie Gala's to date.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A search effort for missing Montana skier will intensify this weekend with additional crews joining the effort in the backcountry near Whitefish Mountain Resort.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana woman accused of orchestrating a marijuana robbery that led to the stabbing death of a Great Falls high school student was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Boy Scouts of America hosts their annual merit badge workshop at Montana State University Billings.
According to Footloose Montana, the treasure state's public lands should be enjoyed by all.
A family was able to escape a blaze this morning in Great Falls after a portion of their garage caught fire. Several agencies, including Great Falls Fire Rescue, responded to the call on 18th Avenue SW around 8 Saturday morning. We're told the fire started as someone was trying to fill a portable heater with kerosene. Battalion Chief Bob Shupe of GFFR says there was significant damage done to the garage and the house. Everyone who was inside is safe and already have arrangements plann...
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A former chemist at Montana's state crime lab in Missoula is charged with taking meth left over after testing for suspected drugs in criminal cases.
A group of Billings students has chosen to join a nationwide movement calling for "legislation that protects and prepares schools against gun violence."
Two dogs that hadn’t seen each other since they were adopted to different families reunited earlier this month in a joyful, chance encounter in Seattle’s Pike Place Market.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
Missoula's newest movie theater opens on Feb. 26, and customers can expect a different kind of experience. The AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 Theatre is located on the west side of Southgate Mall near
A snowmobiler was found dead near Cooke City Thursday.
