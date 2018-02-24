Montana woman sentenced to 40 years for Great Falls robbery - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana woman sentenced to 40 years for Great Falls robbery

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana woman accused of orchestrating a marijuana robbery that led to the stabbing death of a Great Falls high school student was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
  
The Great Falls Tribune reports Brianna Coombs was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to a felony robbery charge last year.
  
Authorities say Coombs and her boyfriend Joseph Knowles robbed 18-year-old Megan Meriwether in September 2016. Knowles stabbed Meriwether after she resisted and pulled her own knife.
  
Knowles was sentenced to 60 years in prison in December.
  
In a statement to the court, Coombs apologized, saying she wished she could take Meriwether's spot so her family "could have their little girl back."
  
Coombs' sentence includes 10 years suspended and 518 days credit for time already served.
  
___
  
Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

