Montana woman sentenced to 40 years for Great Falls robbery

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A search effort for missing Montana skier will intensify this weekend with additional crews joining the effort in the backcountry near Whitefish Mountain Resort.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana woman accused of orchestrating a marijuana robbery that led to the stabbing death of a Great Falls high school student was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Boy Scouts of America hosts their annual merit badge workshop at Montana State University Billings.
According to Footloose Montana, the treasure state's public lands should be enjoyed by all.
Billings Clinic held an open house ceremony at their new psychiatric stabilization unit Saturday morning.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A search effort for missing Montana skier will intensify this weekend with additional crews joining the effort in the backcountry near Whitefish Mountain Resort.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana woman accused of orchestrating a marijuana robbery that led to the stabbing death of a Great Falls high school student was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
A family was able to escape a blaze this morning in Great Falls after a portion of their garage caught fire. Several agencies, including Great Falls Fire Rescue, responded to the call on 18th Avenue SW around 8 Saturday morning. We're told the fire started as someone was trying to fill a portable heater with kerosene. Battalion Chief Bob Shupe of GFFR says there was significant damage done to the garage and the house. Everyone who was inside is safe and already have arrangements plann...
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A former chemist at Montana's state crime lab in Missoula is charged with taking meth left over after testing for suspected drugs in criminal cases.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park plans to increase security after fences were damaged at a bison capturing facility outside the park, in one case undoing efforts to certify the bison hadn't been exposed to a wildlife disease and could be transferred to an Indian reservation.
Snow proves to be a hassle, time and time again and there's no business like snow business...
A group of Billings students has chosen to join a nationwide movement calling for "legislation that protects and prepares schools against gun violence."
Smoke billowed from beneath the door... it was the first sign of the ruin to come. Moments later a Billings family found themselves left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and snow beneath their bare feet.
A snowmobiler was found dead near Cooke City Thursday.
A Billings man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, and threatening to kill the boy's mother. The abuse allegedly began in 2014. Buck Feist, 50, faces three felony counts, two for sexual abuse and one for tampering with witness and informants.
A 2-year-old German shepherd is being called a hero for risking his life to protect his 16-year-old human best friend when two burglars broke into a Des Moines, Washington home.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
