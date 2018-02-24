Fur Trap Workshop teaches pet owners hands on safety

Boy Scouts of America hosts their annual merit badge workshop at Montana State University Billings.
According to Footloose Montana, the treasure state's public lands should be enjoyed by all.
Billings Clinic held an open house ceremony at their new psychiatric stabilization unit Saturday morning.
Two dogs that hadn’t seen each other since they were adopted to different families reunited earlier this month in a joyful, chance encounter in Seattle’s Pike Place Market.
A group of Billings students has chosen to join a nationwide movement calling for "legislation that protects and prepares schools against gun violence."
Snow proves to be a hassle, time and time again and there's no business like snow business...
Smoke billowed from beneath the door... it was the first sign of the ruin to come. Moments later a Billings family found themselves left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and snow beneath their bare feet.
A snowmobiler was found dead near Cooke City Thursday.
A Billings man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, and threatening to kill the boy's mother. The abuse allegedly began in 2014. Buck Feist, 50, faces three felony counts, two for sexual abuse and one for tampering with witness and informants.
A 2-year-old German shepherd is being called a hero for risking his life to protect his 16-year-old human best friend when two burglars broke into a Des Moines, Washington home.
A Montana high school student has been granted a restraining order against a fellow student that he says threatened to shoot students and later slapped his face.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
