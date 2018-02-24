Woman prevents girl's kidnapping by pretending to be her mother

A South Carolina coroner says the decomposed body of a woman whose family thought she had been cremated almost three years ago has been discovered at a funeral home.
A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.
Two dogs that hadn’t seen each other since they were adopted to different families reunited earlier this month in a joyful, chance encounter in Seattle’s Pike Place Market.
It's a reunion decades in the making. Two brothers separated as babies have been brought back together in Spokane by the power of the internet. Our sister station, KHQ, sat down with them after they met in person for the first time in more than 50 years.
Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy says a U.S. judge in Las Vegas did the federal government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.
Before you plug in your Instant Pot to make tonight's dinner, you might want to take a closer look at your unit.
A 2-year-old German shepherd is being called a hero for risking his life to protect his 16-year-old human best friend when two burglars broke into a Des Moines, Washington home.
(AP) - They were little girls with dreams of Olympic gold when they started in gymnastics. Now they're women with lifelong injuries, anxiety and eating disorders. Former U.S. gymnasts and coaches interviewed by The Associated Press described a culture rife with verbal and emotional abuse. They say girls were forced to train with injuries and broken bones. They say the culture was tacitly endorsed by USA Gymnastics and institutionalized by former star coaches ...
Leaders expressed admiration and respect for evangelist Billy Graham, who died at his North Carolina home Wednesday morning.
Fergie is apologizing after trying something different with the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.
Snow proves to be a hassle, time and time again and there's no business like snow business...
Smoke billowed from beneath the door... it was the first sign of the ruin to come. Moments later a Billings family found themselves left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and snow beneath their bare feet.
A group of Billings students has chosen to join a nationwide movement calling for "legislation that protects and prepares schools against gun violence."
A snowmobiler was found dead near Cooke City Thursday.
A Billings man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, and threatening to kill the boy's mother. The abuse allegedly began in 2014. Buck Feist, 50, faces three felony counts, two for sexual abuse and one for tampering with witness and informants.
A Montana high school student has been granted a restraining order against a fellow student that he says threatened to shoot students and later slapped his face.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
