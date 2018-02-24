Woman prevents girl's kidnapping by pretending to be her mother

A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.

KTLA reports that Amy Martinez was on her way to Lathrop Intermediate School when she was confronted by a woman who was described as homeless.

"She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear-hug. “And then she started walking with me away,” Martinez told KTLA. "She told me in Spanish not to cry, but I wasn’t even crying," she said.

Amy said she screamed for help. A good Samaritan who just dropped off her child at school saw what was happening and quickly devised a plan to stop the suspect. Police said the woman told the suspect she was the little girl's mom and to let the girl go. The woman then took Martinez to school. Officers eventually responded and took the suspect, Claudia Hernandez Diaz, into custody.

Martinez tells KTLA that she considers the woman who saved her a hero.

"I was thinking, 'oh my gosh, I'm going to live,'" the girl told KTLA.