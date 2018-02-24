Dogs separated at adoption find each other at Pike Place Market

Two dogs that hadn’t seen each other since they were adopted to different families reunited earlier this month in a joyful, chance encounter in Seattle’s Pike Place Market.

Pam Corwin, who recorded the moment, wrote on Facebook, “I witnessed the coolest thing today! I was at my booth at Pike Place Market and two couples (who didn’t know each other) were walking towards each other with identical dogs,” Corwin said. “Suddenly, the dogs ran towards each other and went totally crazy.”

The 11-month-old dogs rolled around, embracing each other in their coincidental reunion. KIRO 7 reports that Maui and her sister Juniper are were adopted from Russia. They were flown to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last May as puppies. Both pups even have matching identifying tattoos that confirm their relation.

After the two families chatted, they realized they briefly met while picking the dogs up at the airport. KIRO 7 reports that the couples exchanged information so they can get the dogs together for a play date soon.