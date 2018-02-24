Wyoming school board removes book from school library

Smoke billowed from beneath the door... it was the first sign of the ruin to come. Moments later a Billings family found themselves left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and snow beneath their bare feet.
A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."
The University of Montana says its enrollment is down by 5.4 percent for the spring semester compared to the previous year.
Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy says a U.S. judge in Las Vegas did the federal government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.
Snow proves to be a hassle, time and time again and there's no business like snow business...
A 14-year-old Wyoming boy is in custody after police responded to a call that someone was robbing a store at knifepoint and then fled on a push scooter.
The University of Wyoming has recorded a slight increase in its spring enrollment numbers.
Cody school board votes to move gun policy to a second reading after teachers and community members ask them not to allow school personnel to conceal carry.
A family says an Orem man they considered to be part of their family died in an avalanche in Wyoming.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
A snowmobiler was found dead near Cooke City Thursday.
A Billings man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, and threatening to kill the boy's mother. The abuse allegedly began in 2014. Buck Feist, 50, faces three felony counts, two for sexual abuse and one for tampering with witness and informants.
A 2-year-old German shepherd is being called a hero for risking his life to protect his 16-year-old human best friend when two burglars broke into a Des Moines, Washington home.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
