Wyoming school board removes book from school library

CODY, Wyo. (AP) - A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."

The book that the board voted 5-1 Tuesday night to remove is "A Bad Boy Can be Good for a Girl," by Tanya Lee Stone.

The Cody Enterprise reports that Trustee Scott Weber said he read the book and labeled it "trashy."

Trustee Tom Keegan, who opposed the proposal, objected to it on the grounds that it was a slippery slope to ban a book.

The board also directed that the school immediately implement a library software program to notify parents of books being checked out of district libraries by their children. Parents can opt out if they do not wish to be notified.

Information from: The Cody Enterprise, http://www.codyenterprise.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.