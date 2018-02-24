Spring enrollment up at the University of Wyoming - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Spring enrollment up at the University of Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - The University of Wyoming has recorded a slight increase in its spring enrollment numbers.

Officials report 11,806 students are enrolled for the current spring semester classes. That is up from 11,795 at the same time last year.

The main campus at Laramie saw a nearly 1 percent increase.

The numbers of freshmen, sophomores and juniors all remain steady to higher than spring 2017.

In the fall semester, UW's enrollment of new freshmen was up 9.3 percent over the previous year, while transfer student enrollment was up 12.3 percent for a total enrollment of nearly 12,400.

Spring semester enrollment is typically lower than fall enrollment.

