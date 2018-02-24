University of Montana sees dip in spring enrollment

Smoke billowed from beneath the door... it was the first sign of the ruin to come. Moments later a Billings family found themselves left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and snow beneath their bare feet.
Smoke billowed from beneath the door... it was the first sign of the ruin to come. Moments later a Billings family found themselves left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and snow beneath their bare feet.
A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."
A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."
The University of Montana says its enrollment is down by 5.4 percent for the spring semester compared to the previous year.
The University of Montana says its enrollment is down by 5.4 percent for the spring semester compared to the previous year.
Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy says a U.S. judge in Las Vegas did the federal government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.
Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy says a U.S. judge in Las Vegas did the federal government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.
Snow proves to be a hassle, time and time again and there's no business like snow business...
Snow proves to be a hassle, time and time again and there's no business like snow business...
Smoke billowed from beneath the door... it was the first sign of the ruin to come. Moments later a Billings family found themselves left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and snow beneath their bare feet.
Smoke billowed from beneath the door... it was the first sign of the ruin to come. Moments later a Billings family found themselves left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and snow beneath their bare feet.
The University of Montana says its enrollment is down by 5.4 percent for the spring semester compared to the previous year.
The University of Montana says its enrollment is down by 5.4 percent for the spring semester compared to the previous year.
A Montana high school student has been granted a restraining order against a fellow student that he says threatened to shoot students and later slapped his face.
A Montana high school student has been granted a restraining order against a fellow student that he says threatened to shoot students and later slapped his face.
A jury has convicted a Montana man of threatening a Bozeman Municipal Court judge over fines owed in a years-old disorderly conduct case.
A jury has convicted a Montana man of threatening a Bozeman Municipal Court judge over fines owed in a years-old disorderly conduct case.
Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy says a U.S. judge in Las Vegas did the federal government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.
Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy says a U.S. judge in Las Vegas did the federal government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.
Snow proves to be a hassle, time and time again and there's no business like snow business...
Snow proves to be a hassle, time and time again and there's no business like snow business...
Smoke billowed from beneath the door... it was the first sign of the ruin to come. Moments later a Billings family found themselves left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and snow beneath their bare feet.
Smoke billowed from beneath the door... it was the first sign of the ruin to come. Moments later a Billings family found themselves left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and snow beneath their bare feet.
A snowmobiler was found dead near Cooke City Thursday.
A snowmobiler was found dead near Cooke City Thursday.
A Billings man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, and threatening to kill the boy's mother. The abuse allegedly began in 2014. Buck Feist, 50, faces three felony counts, two for sexual abuse and one for tampering with witness and informants.
A Billings man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, and threatening to kill the boy's mother. The abuse allegedly began in 2014. Buck Feist, 50, faces three felony counts, two for sexual abuse and one for tampering with witness and informants.
A 2-year-old German shepherd is being called a hero for risking his life to protect his 16-year-old human best friend when two burglars broke into a Des Moines, Washington home.
A 2-year-old German shepherd is being called a hero for risking his life to protect his 16-year-old human best friend when two burglars broke into a Des Moines, Washington home.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.