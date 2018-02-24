University of Montana sees dip in spring enrollment

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The University of Montana says its enrollment is down by 5.4 percent for the spring semester compared to the previous year.

The Missoulian reports the university had an enrollment of nearly 11,000 students, which is down by more than 600 students from spring 2017.

University Vice President for Enrollment and Student Affairs Thomas Crady says the final enrollment number usually grows as students submit paperwork and payment. He noted the spring semester enrollment is typically lower than the fall semester because some students graduate in between.

According to the university, its graduate school had a 4.5 percent enrollment increase this year, growing by about 100 students.

The university's Missoula College saw enrollment fall by nearly 2 percent. The college has 1,580 students currently enrolled.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

