Montana student gets protection order after threat, slap

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana high school student has been granted a restraining order against a fellow student that he says threatened to shoot students and later slapped his face.

A Missoula County justice of the peace on Thursday ordered the student to stay away from Big Sky High School in Missoula and prohibited him from possessing firearms.

The student's application says on Feb. 15 - a day after the school shooting in Florida - the responded yelled in front of a classroom that it would take an Army to stop him when he shot up the school. The teacher sent him to the office, but he was allowed to return to class.

The next day, the petitioner said the respondent slapped him in the face for not giving the respondent the granola bar he was eating.

