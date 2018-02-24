The Latest: Bundy: judge who dismissed his case did US favor

Smoke billowed from beneath the door... it was the first sign of the ruin to come. Moments later a Billings family found themselves left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and snow beneath their bare feet.
Smoke billowed from beneath the door... it was the first sign of the ruin to come. Moments later a Billings family found themselves left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and snow beneath their bare feet.
A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."
A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."
The University of Montana says its enrollment is down by 5.4 percent for the spring semester compared to the previous year.
The University of Montana says its enrollment is down by 5.4 percent for the spring semester compared to the previous year.
Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy says a U.S. judge in Las Vegas did the federal government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.
Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy says a U.S. judge in Las Vegas did the federal government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.
Snow proves to be a hassle, time and time again and there's no business like snow business...
Snow proves to be a hassle, time and time again and there's no business like snow business...
Smoke billowed from beneath the door... it was the first sign of the ruin to come. Moments later a Billings family found themselves left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and snow beneath their bare feet.
Smoke billowed from beneath the door... it was the first sign of the ruin to come. Moments later a Billings family found themselves left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and snow beneath their bare feet.
The University of Montana says its enrollment is down by 5.4 percent for the spring semester compared to the previous year.
The University of Montana says its enrollment is down by 5.4 percent for the spring semester compared to the previous year.
A Montana high school student has been granted a restraining order against a fellow student that he says threatened to shoot students and later slapped his face.
A Montana high school student has been granted a restraining order against a fellow student that he says threatened to shoot students and later slapped his face.
A jury has convicted a Montana man of threatening a Bozeman Municipal Court judge over fines owed in a years-old disorderly conduct case.
A jury has convicted a Montana man of threatening a Bozeman Municipal Court judge over fines owed in a years-old disorderly conduct case.
Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy says a U.S. judge in Las Vegas did the federal government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.
Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy says a U.S. judge in Las Vegas did the federal government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.
Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy says a U.S. judge in Las Vegas did the federal government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.
Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy says a U.S. judge in Las Vegas did the federal government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.
Before you plug in your Instant Pot to make tonight's dinner, you might want to take a closer look at your unit.
Before you plug in your Instant Pot to make tonight's dinner, you might want to take a closer look at your unit.
A 2-year-old German shepherd is being called a hero for risking his life to protect his 16-year-old human best friend when two burglars broke into a Des Moines, Washington home.
A 2-year-old German shepherd is being called a hero for risking his life to protect his 16-year-old human best friend when two burglars broke into a Des Moines, Washington home.
(AP) - They were little girls with dreams of Olympic gold when they started in gymnastics. Now they're women with lifelong injuries, anxiety and eating disorders. Former U.S. gymnasts and coaches interviewed by The Associated Press described a culture rife with verbal and emotional abuse. They say girls were forced to train with injuries and broken bones. They say the culture was tacitly endorsed by USA Gymnastics and institutionalized by former star coaches ...
(AP) - They were little girls with dreams of Olympic gold when they started in gymnastics. Now they're women with lifelong injuries, anxiety and eating disorders. Former U.S. gymnasts and coaches interviewed by The Associated Press described a culture rife with verbal and emotional abuse. They say girls were forced to train with injuries and broken bones. They say the culture was tacitly endorsed by USA Gymnastics and institutionalized by former star coaches ...
Leaders expressed admiration and respect for evangelist Billy Graham, who died at his North Carolina home Wednesday morning.
Leaders expressed admiration and respect for evangelist Billy Graham, who died at his North Carolina home Wednesday morning.
Fergie is apologizing after trying something different with the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.
Fergie is apologizing after trying something different with the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.
The White House says President Donald Trump supports efforts to improve the federal gun background check system after a school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.
The White House says President Donald Trump supports efforts to improve the federal gun background check system after a school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.
Iconic guitar brand Gibson could be on the brink of bankruptcy, according to a CNBC report.
Iconic guitar brand Gibson could be on the brink of bankruptcy, according to a CNBC report.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A conservation group says the stone walls of a historic chalet at Glacier National Park that were severely damaged in a wildfire last summer are holding up despite record snowfalls.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A conservation group says the stone walls of a historic chalet at Glacier National Park that were severely damaged in a wildfire last summer are holding up despite record snowfalls.
"Drills should encourage people to think on their feet," said consultant Kenneth Trump of National School Safety and Security Services in Ohio. That might mean starting a drill when students are in hallways or lunchrooms instead of class.
"Drills should encourage people to think on their feet," said consultant Kenneth Trump of National School Safety and Security Services in Ohio. That might mean starting a drill when students are in hallways or lunchrooms instead of class.
A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."
A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."
A 14-year-old Wyoming boy is in custody after police responded to a call that someone was robbing a store at knifepoint and then fled on a push scooter.
A 14-year-old Wyoming boy is in custody after police responded to a call that someone was robbing a store at knifepoint and then fled on a push scooter.
The University of Wyoming has recorded a slight increase in its spring enrollment numbers.
The University of Wyoming has recorded a slight increase in its spring enrollment numbers.
Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy says a U.S. judge in Las Vegas did the federal government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.
Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy says a U.S. judge in Las Vegas did the federal government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.
Cody school board votes to move gun policy to a second reading after teachers and community members ask them not to allow school personnel to conceal carry.
Cody school board votes to move gun policy to a second reading after teachers and community members ask them not to allow school personnel to conceal carry.
A family says an Orem man they considered to be part of their family died in an avalanche in Wyoming.
A family says an Orem man they considered to be part of their family died in an avalanche in Wyoming.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
Snow proves to be a hassle, time and time again and there's no business like snow business...
Snow proves to be a hassle, time and time again and there's no business like snow business...
Smoke billowed from beneath the door... it was the first sign of the ruin to come. Moments later a Billings family found themselves left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and snow beneath their bare feet.
Smoke billowed from beneath the door... it was the first sign of the ruin to come. Moments later a Billings family found themselves left with nothing but the clothes on their backs and snow beneath their bare feet.
A snowmobiler was found dead near Cooke City Thursday.
A snowmobiler was found dead near Cooke City Thursday.
A Billings man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, and threatening to kill the boy's mother. The abuse allegedly began in 2014. Buck Feist, 50, faces three felony counts, two for sexual abuse and one for tampering with witness and informants.
A Billings man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, and threatening to kill the boy's mother. The abuse allegedly began in 2014. Buck Feist, 50, faces three felony counts, two for sexual abuse and one for tampering with witness and informants.
A 2-year-old German shepherd is being called a hero for risking his life to protect his 16-year-old human best friend when two burglars broke into a Des Moines, Washington home.
A 2-year-old German shepherd is being called a hero for risking his life to protect his 16-year-old human best friend when two burglars broke into a Des Moines, Washington home.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.