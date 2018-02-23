Billings man accused of sexual assault against 10-year-old boy

A Billings man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, and threatening to kill the boy's mother.

The abuse allegedly began in 2014.

Buck Feist, 50, faces three felony counts, two for sexual abuse and one for tampering with witness and informants.

According to the charging documents, the Department of Public Health and Human Services received a report of molestation and physical violence.

The boys school counselor was the one who alerted DPHHS based on a conversation she had with the boy's mother.

The documents state the boy also told his classmates Feist threatened to "blow" the face off his mother.

According to the documents, the boy told his mother him and Feist were having sex. His mother then saw Feist who appeared to be in a "zombie state."

The boys mother said Feist had been prescribed multiple pain medications, which he sometimes took in excess.

The documents state Feist then tried to take the boys pants off in front of his mother.

When the boy's mother separated Feist from the boy, she was able to ask the boy further questions.

According to the documents, the boy describes performing oral sex on Feist, and having Feist perform oral sex on him.

When the boys mother confronted Feist, she recorded the conversation on her phone.

In the video, Feist admitted to having sex with the boy because, "he likes it."

In 2017, the child underwent a forensic interview. The boy's mother eventually received a restraining order against Feist.

Feist has been booked at the Yellowstone County jail and is held on a $200,000 bond.