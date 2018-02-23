Family loses everything in fire, still in high spirits

"I jumped up and I grabbed the fire extinguisher," Catrina Lowery said. "And I thought it was out, and it didn't go out at all. We lost everything."

most people celebrate their birthday with a party.

This year, Catrina Lowery is spending hers cleaning up what's left of her apartment.

"I'm just thankful that we were warned a little bit," Lowrey said. "Because we could have been a lot worse. We all would have been asleep still."

Thankfully, everyone made it out alive.

But Catrina and her son had to be taken to the hospital.

"I felt useless afterward because I didn't have shoes on and I wound up getting frostbite on my feet and I inhaled too much smoke so I had to go to the hospital," Catrina's son, Tyler Ruibal said.

Catrina's parents lived in the apartment for the past nine years.

Catrina and her kids moved in this past fall.

But even through the tragedy, the family is still smiling.

"We have to," Catrina said. "That's what gets us through it."

They say, it might seem like they lost everything, but, they didn't lose what matters most.

"We have each other," Lowery said. "I'm just grateful that I was here with my mom and that we're all here together and we can stick together. I can't say the same for most families, but we try."

The family has started a GoFundMe account to help them get back on their feet. You can find the page here.