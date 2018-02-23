Family loses everything in fire, still in high spirits

Snow proves to be a hassle, time and time again and there's no business like snow business...
A Billings man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, and threatening to kill the boy's mother. The abuse allegedly began in 2014. Buck Feist, 50, faces three felony counts, two for sexual abuse and one for tampering with witness and informants.
"I jumped up and I grabbed the fire extinguisher," Catrina Lowery said. "And I thought it was out, and it didn't go out at all. We lost everything." most people celebrate their birthday with a party. This year, Catrina Lowery is spending hers cleaning up what's left of her apartment.
In November, Rocky Mountain Power announced plans to either sell, or close the Hardin Generating Station in early 2018. Pam Bucy from the Taylor Luther Group said NorthWestern Energy has decided not to buy the plant, due to uncertainty they believe has been created by Public Service Commission rulings.
The defense attorney for Dimarzio Sanchez has filed a motion for a new trial in the case of the June 2016 murder of Roylynn Rideshorse. Dimarzio Sanchez was found guilty of first-degree murder aiding and abetting in the case.
Campus has been cleared by the Dillon City Police of the bomb threat received this morning. All classes and events will remain canceled for today.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
A snowmobiler was found dead near Cooke City Thursday.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
Montana school district officials have fired an art teacher accused of hiding a gun for one of her students.
Road closures and brutal winter weather closed off an entire Montana community last week. Residents of Browning and surrounding areas provided us with pictures of the epic snow drifts and buried cars - and even a couple of playful dogs who took advantage of the snow to climb up on a roof.
