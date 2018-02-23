Family loses everything in fire, still in high spirits - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Family loses everything in fire, still in high spirits

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

"I jumped up and I grabbed the fire extinguisher," Catrina Lowery said. "And I thought it was out, and it didn't go out at all. We lost everything."
most people celebrate their birthday with a party.
This year, Catrina Lowery is spending hers cleaning up what's left of her apartment.
"I'm just thankful that we were warned a little bit," Lowrey said. "Because we could have been a lot worse. We all would have been asleep still."
Thankfully, everyone made it out alive.
But Catrina and her son had to be taken to the hospital.
"I felt useless afterward because I didn't have shoes on and I wound up getting frostbite on my feet and I inhaled too much smoke so I had to go to the hospital," Catrina's son, Tyler Ruibal said.
Catrina's parents lived in the apartment for the past nine years.
Catrina and her kids moved in this past fall.
But even through the tragedy, the family is still smiling.
"We have to," Catrina said. "That's what gets us through it."
They say, it might seem like they lost everything, but, they didn't lose what matters most.
"We have each other," Lowery said. "I'm just grateful that I was here with my mom and that we're all here together and we can stick together. I can't say the same for most families, but we try." 

The family has started a GoFundMe account to help them get back on their feet. You can find the page here. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Massive snow pile affects local businesses

    Massive snow pile affects local businesses

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:47 PM EST2018-02-24 04:47:33 GMT

    Snow proves to be a hassle, time and time again and there's no business like snow business...  

    Snow proves to be a hassle, time and time again and there's no business like snow business...  

  • Billings man accused of sexual assault against 10-year-old boy

    Billings man accused of sexual assault against 10-year-old boy

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:28 PM EST2018-02-24 04:28:18 GMT

    A Billings man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, and threatening to kill the boy's mother. The abuse allegedly began in 2014. Buck Feist, 50, faces three felony counts, two for sexual abuse and one for tampering with witness and informants. 

    A Billings man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, and threatening to kill the boy's mother. The abuse allegedly began in 2014. Buck Feist, 50, faces three felony counts, two for sexual abuse and one for tampering with witness and informants. 

  • Family loses everything in fire, still in high spirits

    Family loses everything in fire, still in high spirits

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:19 PM EST2018-02-24 04:19:21 GMT

    "I jumped up and I grabbed the fire extinguisher," Catrina Lowery said. "And I thought it was out, and it didn't go out at all. We lost everything." most people celebrate their birthday with a party. This year, Catrina Lowery is spending hers cleaning up what's left of her apartment. 

    "I jumped up and I grabbed the fire extinguisher," Catrina Lowery said. "And I thought it was out, and it didn't go out at all. We lost everything." most people celebrate their birthday with a party. This year, Catrina Lowery is spending hers cleaning up what's left of her apartment. 

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Billings man accused of sexual assault against 10-year-old boy

    Billings man accused of sexual assault against 10-year-old boy

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:28 PM EST2018-02-24 04:28:18 GMT

    A Billings man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, and threatening to kill the boy's mother. The abuse allegedly began in 2014. Buck Feist, 50, faces three felony counts, two for sexual abuse and one for tampering with witness and informants. 

    A Billings man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, and threatening to kill the boy's mother. The abuse allegedly began in 2014. Buck Feist, 50, faces three felony counts, two for sexual abuse and one for tampering with witness and informants. 

  • Family loses everything in fire, still in high spirits

    Family loses everything in fire, still in high spirits

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:19 PM EST2018-02-24 04:19:21 GMT

    "I jumped up and I grabbed the fire extinguisher," Catrina Lowery said. "And I thought it was out, and it didn't go out at all. We lost everything." most people celebrate their birthday with a party. This year, Catrina Lowery is spending hers cleaning up what's left of her apartment. 

    "I jumped up and I grabbed the fire extinguisher," Catrina Lowery said. "And I thought it was out, and it didn't go out at all. We lost everything." most people celebrate their birthday with a party. This year, Catrina Lowery is spending hers cleaning up what's left of her apartment. 

  • Hardin Plant still looking for buyer, could close in March

    Friday, February 23 2018 9:50 PM EST2018-02-24 02:50:28 GMT

    In November, Rocky Mountain Power announced plans to either sell, or close the Hardin Generating Station in early 2018. Pam Bucy from the Taylor Luther Group said NorthWestern Energy has decided not to buy the plant, due to uncertainty they believe has been created by Public Service Commission rulings. 

    In November, Rocky Mountain Power announced plans to either sell, or close the Hardin Generating Station in early 2018. Pam Bucy from the Taylor Luther Group said NorthWestern Energy has decided not to buy the plant, due to uncertainty they believe has been created by Public Service Commission rulings. 

    •   

  • Most Popular