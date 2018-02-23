Check your Instant Pot: Company receives reports of melting cookers

Before you plug in your Instant Pot to make tonight's dinner, you might want to take a closer look at your unit.

Instant Pot is telling owners of its Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker to stop using the model following reports that some overheated.

The Canadian maker of the popular line of multicookers announced on its Facebook page that it received a "small number of reports" of overheating, which caused the unit's base to melt.

The problem is limited to five batch codes: 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746, according to Instant Pot’s statement. You can find the 4-digit batch code on the silver label on the bottom of the pot.

You are asked to immediately stop using the product if one of those codes matches your unit.

"We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)," the company says in a Facebook post.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the company at 1-800-828-7280 Ext. 2.