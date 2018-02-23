Hero dog shot multiple times protecting teenager from burglars

Before you plug in your Instant Pot to make tonight's dinner, you might want to take a closer look at your unit.
A 2-year-old German shepherd is being called a hero for risking his life to protect his 16-year-old human best friend when two burglars broke into a Des Moines, Washington home.
(AP) - They were little girls with dreams of Olympic gold when they started in gymnastics. Now they're women with lifelong injuries, anxiety and eating disorders. Former U.S. gymnasts and coaches interviewed by The Associated Press described a culture rife with verbal and emotional abuse. They say girls were forced to train with injuries and broken bones. They say the culture was tacitly endorsed by USA Gymnastics and institutionalized by former star coaches ...
Leaders expressed admiration and respect for evangelist Billy Graham, who died at his North Carolina home Wednesday morning.
Fergie is apologizing after trying something different with the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.
The White House says President Donald Trump supports efforts to improve the federal gun background check system after a school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.
Iconic guitar brand Gibson could be on the brink of bankruptcy, according to a CNBC report.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A conservation group says the stone walls of a historic chalet at Glacier National Park that were severely damaged in a wildfire last summer are holding up despite record snowfalls.
"Drills should encourage people to think on their feet," said consultant Kenneth Trump of National School Safety and Security Services in Ohio. That might mean starting a drill when students are in hallways or lunchrooms instead of class.
Police in Pullman Washington arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assaulting a patient last month.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
A snowmobiler was found dead near Cooke City Thursday.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
Snow proves to be a hassle, time and time again and there's no business like snow business...
Montana school district officials have fired an art teacher accused of hiding a gun for one of her students.
Campus has been cleared by the Dillon City Police of the bomb threat received this morning. All classes and events will remain canceled for today.
Road closures and brutal winter weather closed off an entire Montana community last week. Residents of Browning and surrounding areas provided us with pictures of the epic snow drifts and buried cars - and even a couple of playful dogs who took advantage of the snow to climb up on a roof.
