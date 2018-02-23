Hardin Plant still looking for buyer, could close in March - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Hardin Plant still looking for buyer, could close in March

In November, Rocky Mountain Power announced plans to either sell, or close the Hardin Generating Station in early 2018.

Pam Bucy from the Taylor Luther Group said NorthWestern Energy has decided not to buy the plant, due to uncertainty they believe has been created by Public Service Commission rulings.

Bucy said there are several other leads as far as buyers, but time is running out.

She said, if there is no solidly interested buyer by the end of March, the plant will have to close.

The Hardin plant employs 30 people. Each earns on average $64,000 dollars a year.

Total payroll for the plant is about three million dollars.

The closure would result in $440,000 in lost property taxes for the state.

