Defense files for new trial in Roylynn Rideshorse murder case

The defense attorney for Dimarzio Sanchez has filed a motion for a new trial in the June 2016 murder of Roylynn Rideshorse. Dimarzio Sanchez was found guilty of first-degree murder aiding and abetting in the case in December of last year.

According to the motion, the expert witness for the defense may have been under the influence of a controlled substance while testifying on Sanchez's behalf during the 2017 trial.

The defense also argues in the motion that Sanchez has become aware of a cell phone with text messages about the night of the incident.

Those messages may contain critical information that could introduce reasonable doubt into the case.

The defense has not had an opportunity to review the messages.

The motion alleges the government is in possession of the phone but has not provided any information about the cell phone or text messages to the defense.

