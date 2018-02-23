Defense files for new trial in Roylynn Rideshorse murder case

The defense attorney for Dimarzio Sanchez has filed a motion for a new trial in the case of the June 2016 murder of Roylynn Rideshorse. Dimarzio Sanchez was found guilty of first-degree murder aiding and abetting in the case.
The defense attorney for Dimarzio Sanchez has filed a motion for a new trial in the case of the June 2016 murder of Roylynn Rideshorse. Dimarzio Sanchez was found guilty of first-degree murder aiding and abetting in the case.
In 2016 Alisha Breen was named the GNAC preseason player of the year, but an ACL tear forced her to reinvent herself in her second senior season.
In 2016 Alisha Breen was named the GNAC preseason player of the year, but an ACL tear forced her to reinvent herself in her second senior season.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
Montana school district officials have fired an art teacher accused of hiding a gun for one of her students.
Montana school district officials have fired an art teacher accused of hiding a gun for one of her students.
A special game at Rocky Mountain College marked the college's first military appreciation night at a basketball game.
A special game at Rocky Mountain College marked the college's first military appreciation night at a basketball game.
The defense attorney for Dimarzio Sanchez has filed a motion for a new trial in the case of the June 2016 murder of Roylynn Rideshorse. Dimarzio Sanchez was found guilty of first-degree murder aiding and abetting in the case.
The defense attorney for Dimarzio Sanchez has filed a motion for a new trial in the case of the June 2016 murder of Roylynn Rideshorse. Dimarzio Sanchez was found guilty of first-degree murder aiding and abetting in the case.
A snowmobiler was found dead near Cooke City Thursday.
A snowmobiler was found dead near Cooke City Thursday.
Big Sky Resort is having an incredible snow season; in fact, they are seeing some of the most snow they have ever seen since the mid-90s.
Big Sky Resort is having an incredible snow season; in fact, they are seeing some of the most snow they have ever seen since the mid-90s.
A woman is searching for her brother, who was last seen near Livingston.
A woman is searching for her brother, who was last seen near Livingston.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The University of Montana says its enrollment is down by 5.4 percent for the spring semester compared to the previous year.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The University of Montana says its enrollment is down by 5.4 percent for the spring semester compared to the previous year.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
A snowmobiler was found dead near Cooke City Thursday.
A snowmobiler was found dead near Cooke City Thursday.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
Montana school district officials have fired an art teacher accused of hiding a gun for one of her students.
Montana school district officials have fired an art teacher accused of hiding a gun for one of her students.
Road closures and brutal winter weather closed off an entire Montana community last week. Residents of Browning and surrounding areas provided us with pictures of the epic snow drifts and buried cars - and even a couple of playful dogs who took advantage of the snow to climb up on a roof.
Road closures and brutal winter weather closed off an entire Montana community last week. Residents of Browning and surrounding areas provided us with pictures of the epic snow drifts and buried cars - and even a couple of playful dogs who took advantage of the snow to climb up on a roof.
Campus has been cleared by the Dillon City Police of the bomb threat received this morning. All classes and events will remain canceled for today.
Campus has been cleared by the Dillon City Police of the bomb threat received this morning. All classes and events will remain canceled for today.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.