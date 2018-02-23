MSUB's Breen Taking Advantage of Her Second Senior Season

In 2016 Alisha Breen was named the GNAC preseason player of the year, but an ACL tear forced her to reinvent herself in her second senior season.
HELENA, Mont. - The sixth-ranked Carroll College men's basketball team picked a crucial win over No. 19 Lewis-Clark State 69-64Thursday at the PE Center in Helena. The win sets up a winner-takes-all scenario against No. 10 Montana Western on Saturday for the top seed in the Frontier Conference Tournament and a bye to the semifinals.
HELENA, Mont. - The No. 11 Carroll College women entered the weekend needing just one win to clinch the outright Frontier Conference title. They took all drama out of the equation by taking care of business Thursday in a 49-42 win over Lewis-Clark State.
Carroll men’s basketball still has a shot at the Frontier Conference championship.
Carroll women’s basketball needs one home win this week to clinch the outright Frontier Conference championship.
The defense attorney for Dimarzio Sanchez has filed a motion for a new trial in the case of the June 2016 murder of Roylynn Rideshorse. Dimarzio Sanchez was found guilty of first-degree murder aiding and abetting in the case.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
Montana school district officials have fired an art teacher accused of hiding a gun for one of her students.
A special game at Rocky Mountain College marked the college's first military appreciation night at a basketball game.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs pick up their 26th win of the season after beating San Diego 77-72 on Thursday night.
Idaho did not shoot above 36 percent in any of the four quarters. The team's best showing was its 5-for-14 (35.7 percent) in the first quarter.
A 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds to play did the Vandals in on Thursday night, as Idaho fell to Idaho State, 86-83.
Eastern Washington improves to 14-13 and 9-6 in conference play with just three regular season games remaining.
Eastern is clinging to fourth place in the league standings, a position which would give the Eagles the last of four first-round byes in the Big Sky Conference Tournament.
Laura Stockton hit a game-sealing three with 33 seconds left and the shot clock winding down, and Gonzaga defeated San Diego 58-54 inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Roach, a junior from Marinwood, California, becomes the 12th player in Pirate history to earn NWC Player of the Year recognition.
The 5-3 guard from Honolulu averaged 15.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. She led the conference in assists by a wide margin and ranked 23rd in all of NCAA Division III.
Bliznyuk is now 31 points from becoming just the fifth player in league history to hit the 2,000-point mark in his career after making 53.3 percent of his shots from the field last week.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
A snowmobiler was found dead near Cooke City Thursday.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
Road closures and brutal winter weather closed off an entire Montana community last week. Residents of Browning and surrounding areas provided us with pictures of the epic snow drifts and buried cars - and even a couple of playful dogs who took advantage of the snow to climb up on a roof.
Campus has been cleared by the Dillon City Police of the bomb threat received this morning. All classes and events will remain canceled for today.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
