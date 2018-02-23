MSUB's Breen Taking Advantage of Her Second Senior Season

It wasn't supposed to be this way.

"I was so ready for my senior season. I prepared all summer."

Montana State Billings forward Alisha Breen was the talk of the conference in 2016. The then soon to be senior was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason player of the year, until an ACL tear on November 4th 2016 in an exhibition versus Montana Tech ended her senior campaign.

"You always are like 'oh that's never going to happen to me,'" said Breen. "And it definitely was eye opening. You have that moment of 'am I going to be able to come back and be what I was before?' And I think that was what worried me the most, is that I didn't want people to look back on me and go 'oh I wonder what would have happened if she hadn't have torn her ACL.'"

Instead of letting people wonder that exact question, Alisha got to work, leaving little to no doubt of who she'd be after her recovery.

"Alisha didn't cry about it, or anything. That's just not in her DNA," said Yellowjackets head coach Kevin Woodin. "Her DNA is all about toughness, mentally and physically."

"The biggest thing for me was that I got stronger," said Breen. "I lifted everyday, because I was determined to come back, and I wanted to be the strongest player in the league."

That extra strength has paid off. Breen leads the GNAC in points at over 20 per night, over five points more than second place, and sits second in rebounds. All due to the new perspective she gained before her second senior season.

"Coming back it made me look at everything, and I had to cherish every moment that I had, and play every game like it's your last," said Breen.

As the conference tournament looms, most seniors are searching for one last win to ride off into the sunset. But with the experience Alisha has gained, she knows there's more to it than just that.

"You have to enjoy it, whatever we make of it," said Breen. "But I really think we can come into Anchorage and come out with a championship."

It may not have gone as smoothly as she planned, but as far as Alisha Breen is concerned, it happened the way it was supposed to happen.