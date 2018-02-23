Havre students still in class after shooting threat

HAVRE, Mont. -
Havre school administrators are investigating after reports of a shooting threat Thursday afternoon.
High school administrators say a threat was written on the back of a bathroom stall door in the men's west restroom. The threat indicated that there would be a school shooting on Friday.
School is still in session Friday, as the administration and law enforcement say the the threat is unsubstantial. There will be more police throughout the district. All bus routes will run as normal.