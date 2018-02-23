Rocky Mountain College marks the first Military Appreciation Night during basketball season

A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
Montana school district officials have fired an art teacher accused of hiding a gun for one of her students.
A special game at Rocky Mountain College marked the college's first military appreciation night at a basketball game.
It's the kind of message that causes your palms to go clammy, your brow to sweat and your heart to beat furiously...the threat someone may be bringing a gun into your school.
Superintendent Terry Bouck joined Wake Up Montana's Andrea Lutz to discuss social media threats that began circulating Wednesday. Bouck explains how the district and Billings police investigated to determine the threats were a hoax.
A special game at Rocky Mountain College marked the college's first military appreciation night at a basketball game.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
Montana school district officials have fired an art teacher accused of hiding a gun for one of her students.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
It's the kind of message that causes your palms to go clammy, your brow to sweat and your heart to beat furiously...the threat someone may be bringing a gun into your school.
MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.
