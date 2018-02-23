Rocky Mountain College marks the first Military Appreciation Night during basketball season

A special game at Rocky Mountain College marked the college's first military appreciation night at a basketball game.



The Veterans Club at Rocky Mountain College was a big part of tonight's women and men's basketball games and the club had more than one trick up their sleeves.



Hundreds of people attended military appreciation night. Veterans club member and Rocky Mountain College student Edward Tanzosh said tonight's event was to recognize military members and their service.



"It's also a chance for us to recognize and remember some fallen friends and some fallen soldiers," Tanzosh said.



There was a dedication of the names of fallen soldiers, which were placed on the backs of the players' jerseys.



"It makes it a lot more meaningful to me because I'm very grateful for our military and for those people that serve and have served," Krystal May said. She placed her bid on one of the jerseys being auctioned.



The veterans club is auctioning off the jerseys being worn by the players tonight and what's more, they've also donated a jersey to Marissa Van Atta, a lady bear who is fighting her own battle.



"As military members, we know what's like to be part of a team," Tanzosh said. "We want her to know that she is always a Battlin' Bear and she is always on this team."



Unfortunately, Marissa could not be present at tonight's game because of her recent round of chemotherapy, but her father was there to receive her honorary jersey.



"The military is such a special part of our country and for them to think of my daughter, that's pretty special," Van Atta said.