Vaping device that looks like a thumb drive

There's a new and potentially dangerous trend spreading across parts of Montana.

It's a type of vaping called "julling".

Its a vaping tool that looks like a thumb drive.

This e cigarette vaping tool called "juul" is a national teen trend and one the drug testing facility the Chemnet Consortium says they're seeing in Billings.

"You literally just suck through it and you can hear it light and then burn the oil to make the vape,"

It's a type of vaping that gets past a lot of parents because the e cigarette looks like a hard drive, not a vaping tool.

Vaping of course is nothing new, but this "juuling" trend has become popular among teens thanks to social media, low prices and accessibility.



"You can pick it up at multiple stores around town, you can order it online. It's really not that hard to get these items," Morris, says.

On top of "juul" looking inconspicuous, Morris says teens are stashing the e cigarette inside pockets of clothes on in their shoes.

"Those are things that parents need to learn, they need to be on the lookout for and they need to question, like "why do you need shoes that have stash pickets in them? What are you stashing?"

You can see how easily the "juul" blends in with these pens. Morris says know what's in your child's room.

Through the "pro teen" program Chemnet Consortium is educating parents on local teen drug trends at the Lincoln Center here in Billings on april 19th.

You can find out more information about that eventyou can go to:

http://mtchemnet.com/