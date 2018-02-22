Missing Red Lodge man murdered, suspect in custody

A man reported missing in Red Lodge this week is identified as the victim in a homicide investigation underway in Carbon County.

According to Sheriff Josh McQuillan, the homicide happened Monday night.

The person arrested in the case is Thomas Joseph Schifferns of Red Lodge.

Schifferns is currently being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide with the help of Montana Department of Criminal Investigation.

The crime happened south of Red Lodge along Highway 212.

As a precautionary measure, Red Lodge schools were canceled early Thursday morning.

A person of interest has been located and detained.

Those with the CCSO say there is no threat to the public at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

In addition, the Sheriffs Office is asking that folks stay away from the area along Highway 212, south of the East Side road access points, so that the investigation can be completed in a timely and efficient manner.

"The patience and cooperation of the general public is greatly appreciated during this time," the release said.

The office plans to release more details later.