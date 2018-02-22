Missing Red Lodge man murdered for being "disrespectful" and "homeless"

A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
Superintendent Terry Bouck joined Wake Up Montana's Andrea Lutz to discuss social media threats that began circulating Wednesday. Bouck explains how the district and Billings police investigated to determine the threats were a hoax.
Superintendent Terry Bouck joined Wake Up Montana's Andrea Lutz to discuss social media threats that began circulating Wednesday. Bouck explains how the district and Billings police investigated to determine the threats were a hoax.
Billings fire fighters are hopeful the city council will sign off on a plan to expand the department.
Billings fire fighters are hopeful the city council will sign off on a plan to expand the department.
Police Chief Rich St. John isn't going into specifics as to all the changes made within this facility, but what he is saying is that this facility no longer meets the standards of the department when it comes to ensuring evidence is secure.
Police Chief Rich St. John isn't going into specifics as to all the changes made within this facility, but what he is saying is that this facility no longer meets the standards of the department when it comes to ensuring evidence is secure.
Road closures and brutal winter weather closed off an entire Montana community last week. Residents of Browning and surrounding areas provided us with pictures of the epic snow drifts and buried cars - and even a couple of playful dogs who took advantage of the snow to climb up on a roof.
Road closures and brutal winter weather closed off an entire Montana community last week. Residents of Browning and surrounding areas provided us with pictures of the epic snow drifts and buried cars - and even a couple of playful dogs who took advantage of the snow to climb up on a roof.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
Bison being held just outside of Yellowstone National Park were released overnight in what the National Park Service is calling a second act of sabotage.
Bison being held just outside of Yellowstone National Park were released overnight in what the National Park Service is calling a second act of sabotage.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
Big Sky High School is under a perimeter lock-in after threatening graffiti was found in a bathroom at the school.
Big Sky High School is under a perimeter lock-in after threatening graffiti was found in a bathroom at the school.
BILLINGS- The Carbon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide with the help of Montana Department of Criminal Investigation. The crime happened south of Red Lodge along Highway 212.
BILLINGS- The Carbon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide with the help of Montana Department of Criminal Investigation. The crime happened south of Red Lodge along Highway 212.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
Superintendent Terry Bouck joined Wake Up Montana's Andrea Lutz to discuss social media threats that began circulating Wednesday. Bouck explains how the district and Billings police investigated to determine the threats were a hoax.
Superintendent Terry Bouck joined Wake Up Montana's Andrea Lutz to discuss social media threats that began circulating Wednesday. Bouck explains how the district and Billings police investigated to determine the threats were a hoax.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
The Center for Children and Families announced it is closing its doors at the end of the month.
The Center for Children and Families announced it is closing its doors at the end of the month.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page