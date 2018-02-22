Missing Red Lodge man murdered for being "disrespectful" and "homeless"

A man reported missing in Red Lodge this week is identified as the victim in a homicide investigation underway in Carbon County.

According to Sheriff Josh McQuillan, the homicide happened Monday night.

The person arrested in the case is Thomas Joseph Schifferns of Red Lodge.

Schifferns is currently being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on a $1,000,000 bond.

According to court documents, McGregor was reported missing by Schifferns common-law spouse Shiloh Moncada on February 19th.

McGregor lived periodically with the couple. A safe McGregor had at the home had been opened and was empty.

Acting Red Lodge Police Chief Scott Cope sought out Schiffern for questioning.

On February 21st, Moncada's son reported finding the McGregor's truck at Bear Track.

Investigators found blood on one of the truck's fenders. A trail of blood led investigators to a body about 100 yards away. It appeared to investigators that the body had been "drug down a depression toward a creek."

Police also spoke with Kristen Garcia. Garcia told police that she spent time with Schifferns Monday Night.

Garcia says Schifferns called her Monday afternoon and asked for a ride to Laurel. Garcia says that Schifferns confided in her that he had "ruined his life". Garcia says Schifferns asked her to purchase him a bus ticket out of state or drive him to Texas.

Garcia says she then took the defendant to Wal-Mart where he purchased camping supplies and a cellular phone.

Garcia told police that she and the defendant then traveled to Columbus where she learned Schifferns had seen McGregor earlier that day.

Garcia told police that while she and the defendant were at a hotel, Schifferns admitted to killing someone earlier. He detailed how he held the gun to the victim's head as the victim pled for his life.

Garcia also told police where the gun had likely been dropped.

Garcia told police that Schifferns had killed McGregor for being "disrespectful" and "homeless".

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide with the help of Montana Department of Criminal Investigation.

The crime happened south of Red Lodge along Highway 212.

As a precautionary measure, Red Lodge schools were canceled early Thursday morning.

A person of interest has been located and detained.

Those with the CCSO say there is no threat to the public at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

In addition, the Sheriffs Office is asking that folks stay away from the area along Highway 212, south of the East Side road access points, so that the investigation can be completed in a timely and efficient manner.

"The patience and cooperation of the general public is greatly appreciated during this time," the release said.

The office plans to release more details later.