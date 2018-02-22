Columbine survivor is against arming teachers in Cody schools

While President Trump suggested Wednesday that school staff should carry concealed weapons in schools, students and teachers in Cody Tuesday night asked the school board to keep guns out of teachers’ hands.
Billings fire fighters are hopeful the city council will sign off on a plan to expand the department.
Superintendent Terry Bouck has released a statement in response to perceived threats against local schools.
Police Chief Rich St. John isn't going into specifics as to all the changes made within this facility, but what he is saying is that this facility no longer meets the standards of the department when it comes to ensuring evidence is secure.
Cody school board votes to move gun policy to a second reading after teachers and community members ask them not to allow school personnel to conceal carry.
A family says an Orem man they considered to be part of their family died in an avalanche in Wyoming.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who was shot by a customer while trying to rob a bank in Spokane Valley this summer was sentenced on Tuesday. 44-year-old Jeremy John was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to five charges. Earlier this summer, John walked into the bank, jumped the counter and demanded money.
A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.
In the event of a structure fire, firefighters check to see if there are any pets inside the building such as cats or dogs. If they do find that a pet needs help breathing, they will administer oxygen via pet mask.
