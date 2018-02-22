UPDATE: SD2 Superintendent joins Wake Up Montana to discuss school threat hoax

Superintendent Terry Bouck joined Wake Up Montana's Andrea Lutz to discuss social media threats that began circulating Wednesday. Bouck explains how the district and Billings police investigated to determine the threats were a hoax.
Billings fire fighters are hopeful the city council will sign off on a plan to expand the department.
Police Chief Rich St. John isn't going into specifics as to all the changes made within this facility, but what he is saying is that this facility no longer meets the standards of the department when it comes to ensuring evidence is secure.
Cody school board votes to move gun policy to a second reading after teachers and community members ask them not to allow school personnel to conceal carry.
Two separate groups of students came to the administration with safety concerns.
A 14-year-old Philipsburg student disturbed classmates when he allegedly told them he “would win in an Olympic school shooting.”
Law enforcement officers are investigating another social media threat posted by an unknown person toward the Darby School District.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
The Center for Children and Families announced it is closing its doors at the end of the month.
A Grammy-award winning band will be the first group to play a concert at Bobcat Stadium in 37 years. According to an MSU release, Imagine Dragons is scheduled to headline at the stadium this summer.
A 14-year-old Philipsburg student disturbed classmates when he allegedly told them he “would win in an Olympic school shooting.”
