SD2 Superintendent releases statement regarding school threat

BILLINGS, Mont. -

In response to perceived threats against local schools, Superintendent Terry Bouck released this statement:

Dear Parents, Staff and Students,

Tonight it came to my attention that there are threats toward schools occurring on social media.  However, I have been in constant contact with the Billings Police Department, Chief St. John, and technology experts and it is confirmed that this message appears to be a hoax and has been going out across the country.  That said, Chief St. John and I, as a precautionary measure, will have additional police presence at our high schools, as well as additional security observation at all of our schools.

Again, it is believed that these threats are a viral, nation-wide issue and are not specifically directed at Billings Public Schools.  However, in our current times we are keeping vigilant and will monitor the situation closely

We will continue to follow any developments on this story. Superintendent Terry Bouck will join Wake Up Montana tomorrow morning to discuss how schools are handling the school day. 

