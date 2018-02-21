Possible renovations for Billings police evidence locker

Police Chief Rich St. John isn't going into specifics as to all the changes made within this facility, but what he is saying is that this facility no longer meets the standards of the department when it comes to ensuring evidence is secure.
Billings fire fighters are hopeful the city council will sign off on a plan to expand the department.
Cody school board votes to move gun policy to a second reading after teachers and community members ask them not to allow school personnel to conceal carry.
The Center for Children and Families announced it is closing its doors at the end of the month.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
A Billings man accused of breaking into iDoctor on the West End of Billings is also being accused of breaking into three other electronic stores in the area.
A Grammy-award winning band will be the first group to play a concert at Bobcat Stadium in 37 years. According to an MSU release, Imagine Dragons is scheduled to headline at the stadium this summer.
Hundreds of Missoula high school students gathered on the Higgins Avenue Bridge Wednesday to protest gun violence.
In the event of a structure fire, firefighters check to see if there are any pets inside the building such as cats or dogs. If they do find that a pet needs help breathing, they will administer oxygen via pet mask.
Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.
