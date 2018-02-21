Billings Clinic offers new Sentinel Cerebral Protection System.

February 22nd is National Heart Valve Awareness Day and at least 5 million American's suffer from some form of heart valve disease, which in some cases can lead to serious complications and even death.

One of the main complications during heart valve surgery is a stroke.

Billings Clinic now has a procedure that greatly reduces the risk of a stroke during a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement.

KULR-8s Melissa Scavelli spoke with a Billings resident who had both procedures.

Le Roy Frewin and his wife Candice moved to Billings in August 2017.

Le Roy knew he had atrial fibrillation but what he didn't know was that his heart condition had advanced and he needed surgery now.

He said, "The little veins or flutter part of the valve were having build up on them and they were not functioning properly and the opening was getting smaller and it just wasn't working right.

His team decided on a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement and decided to add the Sentinel Cerebral Protection System to reduce his risk of a stroke.

The Sentinel System acts as a safety net for any debris that may come loose during the surgery, which in Le Roy's case was a lifesaver.

He said, "It did happen on my procedure. A few small things did come loose and they didn't go up here [his brain] and do any damage because they were caught."

Le Roy said he feels so good that just three weeks later he's up walking around and no longer needs Candice waiting on him hand and foot.

He recommends the TAVRs and Sentinel procedures to anyone that needs their valve replaced.

He said you only have one life to live so make sure you take care of yourself.

"There's no assurances in life that are that way. You do the best you can, you make your repairs you can and go on hope and faith." wise words from Le Roy.

Billings Clinic is one of the only medical facilities in the country approved to offer the Sentinel System which has been shown to reduce strokes after the TAVRs procedure by 63 percent.

