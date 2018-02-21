Center for Children and Families announces it will close at the end of the month

The Center for Children and Families announced it is closing its doors at the end of the month.



Amy Fladmo, Executive Director of the Center for Children and Families said state budget cuts are the root cause for the closure. The center is a non-profit organization that aims to ensure the safety, permanency, and well-being of children while strengthening families.

Fladmo said the center relies heavily on Medicaid and state reimbursements. This is an area hit hard by the most recent state budget cuts. She said due to these cuts, the center cannot stay open.



Fladmo said people enrolled in their programs will still receive the help they need, but they will be transferred to partner agencies.



Fladmo said there are more meetings and discussions happening throughout the rest of February.




