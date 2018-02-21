Secular and religious leaders pay tribute to Billy Graham

Leaders expressed admiration and respect for evangelist Billy Graham, who died at his North Carolina home Wednesday morning.
Fergie is apologizing after trying something different with the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.
The White House says President Donald Trump supports efforts to improve the federal gun background check system after a school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.
Iconic guitar brand Gibson could be on the brink of bankruptcy, according to a CNBC report.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A conservation group says the stone walls of a historic chalet at Glacier National Park that were severely damaged in a wildfire last summer are holding up despite record snowfalls.
"Drills should encourage people to think on their feet," said consultant Kenneth Trump of National School Safety and Security Services in Ohio. That might mean starting a drill when students are in hallways or lunchrooms instead of class.
Police in Pullman Washington arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assaulting a patient last month.
Following the deadliest high school mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a Florida man says he is "putting his money where his mouth is" and turned in his AR-15 rifle to local law enforcement, according to a now viral Facebook post.
A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital, and setting off quake alert systems.
Fire officials in Washington state say they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
A Billings man accused of breaking into iDoctor on the West End of Billings is also being accused of breaking into three other electronic stores in the area.
A Grammy-award winning band will be the first group to play a concert at Bobcat Stadium in 37 years. According to an MSU release, Imagine Dragons is scheduled to headline at the stadium this summer.
Billings Police Chief Rich St. John reported Tuesday evidence was stolen from the department's evidence locker by a former evidence technician.
Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.
In the event of a structure fire, firefighters check to see if there are any pets inside the building such as cats or dogs. If they do find that a pet needs help breathing, they will administer oxygen via pet mask.
