New city council member sworn in

Billings has a new City Council member for District 4.



Tuesday's City Council meeting began with the swearing in of Reg Gibbs of Ward 4.



KULR-8 spoke with Council Member Shaun Brown of Ward 5 who said he welcomes Gibbs with open arms. He said he's glad that Gibbs has stepped up to the plate. Brown adds he's amazed at how little he knew when he first got on board and has advice for the new city council member.



KULR-8 also spoke with Reg Gibbs who said it's an honor to serve the city and looks forward to helping the community and the people in his ward. We asked the city council member how he felt about his first city council meeting and he said he's learning quite a bit.



"I'm taking that it's a very complex process in the city of Billings," Gibbs said. "There's a lot of needs out there, but a lot of challenges of course that goes with that. There's a lot of opportunities too."



"The biggest tip I would give is to come in open-minded and listen to both sides," Brown said. "That's always going to be key."



Brown said there was a pool of excellent candidates for the seat, but thinks Gibbs was the right person for the job.