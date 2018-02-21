Billings Fire Department discusses how they perform assisted breathing for pets

Billings has a new City Council member for District 4.
Billings has a new City Council member for District 4.
In the event of a structure fire, firefighters check to see if there are any pets inside the building such as cats or dogs. If they do find that a pet needs help breathing, they will administer oxygen via pet mask.
In the event of a structure fire, firefighters check to see if there are any pets inside the building such as cats or dogs. If they do find that a pet needs help breathing, they will administer oxygen via pet mask.
A Billings man accused of breaking into iDoctor on the West End of Billings is also being accused of breaking into three other electronic stores in the area.
A Billings man accused of breaking into iDoctor on the West End of Billings is also being accused of breaking into three other electronic stores in the area.
With winter still underway, below freezing temperatures can lead to hypothermia and frostbite.
With winter still underway, below freezing temperatures can lead to hypothermia and frostbite.
Billings Police Chief Rich St. John reported Tuesday evidence was stolen from the department's evidence locker by a former evidence technician.
Billings Police Chief Rich St. John reported Tuesday evidence was stolen from the department's evidence locker by a former evidence technician.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A Billings man accused of breaking into iDoctor on the West End of Billings is also being accused of breaking into three other electronic stores in the area.
A Billings man accused of breaking into iDoctor on the West End of Billings is also being accused of breaking into three other electronic stores in the area.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
A local Billings man fights to put the Magic City on the map in the MMA world of athletes.
A local Billings man fights to put the Magic City on the map in the MMA world of athletes.
Billings Police Chief Rich St. John reported Tuesday evidence was stolen from the department's evidence locker by a former evidence technician.
Billings Police Chief Rich St. John reported Tuesday evidence was stolen from the department's evidence locker by a former evidence technician.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
Billings Police is asking for your help in finding a missing child. Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Urbanski left for school around 8:00a.m. but didn't arrive.
Billings Police is asking for your help in finding a missing child. Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Urbanski left for school around 8:00a.m. but didn't arrive.