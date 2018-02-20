Court docs: Suspect in iDoctor burglary admits to stealing from multiple businesses

A Billings man accused of breaking into iDoctor on the West End of Billings is also being accused of breaking into three other electronic stores in the area.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Matthew Koehn. According to court documents, Koehn allegedly broke into and stole a total of $5,000 in items from AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Cellular Plus and iDoctor.

Related story: Caught on Camera: Smash and Grab at iDoctor in Billings

The documents indicate Koehn admitted to committing all four burglaries "for the purpose of furthering his drug habit." The documents also claim Koehn had methamphetamine in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Koehn faces at least 20 years behind bars or a fine of up to $50,000.

