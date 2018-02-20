Frostbite Prevention

With winter still underway, below freezing temperatures can lead to hypothermia and frostbite.

KULR-8's Mary Jane Belleza spoke to Dr. Nathan Allen from Billings Clinic about how to protect yourself when outdoors.

Dr. Allen said the best way to protect yourself from frostbite is prevention.

Before stepping outside, dress appropriately.

He says to remember to cover the most vulnerable parts of your body like your ears, lips and fingers.

Some symptoms to look out for is skin discoloration and numbness.

If you do find yourself with some frostbite, Dr. Allen says you want to warm up the tissue quickly but safe.

"The best way to do that is in a warm but not hot water bath. So, something about 98 degrees to maybe 102 degrees. What you don't wanna do is rub the area firmly because that can cause more damage to the tissue," said Dr. Allen. "Or you don't want to try to put it next to something very hot, like a fire because that area that has frostbite doesn't have the same feeling as skin normally does. So, you can actually get a burn when you're trying to warm it back up."

Dr. Allen said some of the worst cold exposure cases he's seen are those who are stranded on the road.

He advises if you are going to travel, make sure you have emergency supplies to keep yourself warm in the vehicle.