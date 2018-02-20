8 animals and one person rescued from Billings apartment fire

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is recuperating after breaking six ribs in a Montana snowboarding accident over the Mardi Gras holiday.
Firefighters had to resuscitate two of five dogs rescued from the apartment. Their owner was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Bitter cold temperatures lead SD2 to close all schools and cancel activities Tuesday, but Superintendent Terry Bouck says things will be back to normal on Wednesday. However, the district will continue alternative bus routes through Friday.
An 18-year-old Darby student is in custody after allegations related to a school threat.
The following schools are closed or delayed due to weather and road conditions:
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
How do you stay warm in subzero temperatures? Montanans explain.
Mammoth – A search for the Forrest Fenn treasure ended in death in Yellowstone last spring. That is confirmed by the park investigation that was kept private.
A local Billings man fights to put the Magic City on the map in the MMA world of athletes.
Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.
The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.
