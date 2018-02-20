SD2 is closed Tuesday will resume Wednesday - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

SD2 is closed Tuesday will resume Wednesday

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Bitter cold temperatures lead SD2 to close all schools and cancel activities Tuesday, but Superintendent Terry Bouck says things will be back to normal on Wednesday.

However, the district will continue alternative bus routes through Friday.

Bouck issued sent the following message out Tuesday morning.

 All schools and activities will resume normal hours tomorrow (Wednesday, February 20).  While still cold tomorrow, dangerously cold windchill temperatures are not expected for the rest of the week.  

Thank you for your patience and support through this school closure.  This morning’s extremely cold windchill temperatures have the potential to be very dangerous and it very important that we don’t put our students in harm’s way.

This winter has been particularly cold and snowy and I want to take the opportunity to thank the bus drivers, staff, and leadership at First Student.  First Student’s 160 Billings-based drivers, mechanics, and staff are committed to the safety and comfort of our students.  They have a team of drivers that arrive at 4:00 am everyday to start all 150 of their diesel buses and to make sure that everything from brakes to doors are functioning correctly.  

Our custodial and maintenance staff have done a truly outstanding job removing snow and keeping our buildings warm and safe this winter.  They have often been called on to work overnight and extra hours to make sure pathways and parking lots are safe for students and staff.  Many thanks to this great team!

Please be sure all students are dressed appropriately for tomorrow morning’s return to school.  Alternate bus routes will remain in effect through Friday.  We ask that you stay with kids until the bus arrives.  

Thank you again for your support and patience.  Please be safe in this frigid weather!

-Terry Bouck

