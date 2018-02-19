School closures and delays for Tuesday, Feb. 20 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

School closures and delays for Tuesday, Feb. 20

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The following schools are closed or delayed due to weather and road conditions:

Montana
Hardin School District delayed until 10 a.m.
Northern Cheyenne Tribal Schools closed
Roundup Public Schools and buses delayed until 10 a.m.
St. Charles Mission Schools closed
St. Labre Catholic Schools closed

Wyoming 
Park County School District 1 in Powell and Clark delayed two hours

